Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, 11:38 AM
Home Business

Vivo smartphone Y16 to be available from Jan 16

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Business Desk

Every authorized outlet of Vivo will start selling amazing smartphone Vivo Y16 from January, but a pre-order now for the device will cost Tk 15,999.
Vivo Y16 is an example of super looking modern smartphone. Its trendy features and performance will make it among hundreds of smartphones. The two creative colors of the phone are Drizzling Gold and Stellar Black, that colors are not the only color that could tell a beautiful story about personality, says a press release.
Customers need a phone with longer battery life than the average phone if they are going to use it for gaming. To truly immerse themselves in a game they need more than just a long battery life, they also need a fantastic display.
Smartphones made by vivo, a global leader in the industry, are designed and manufactured their phone with today's youth and their needs in mind. Thus, they've launched the vivo Y16, a phone that can not only address all of your worries but also exceed all of your expectations.
As Vivo always manufactures their phone by thinking of their customer so they always maintain the super quality inside their phone.
And Vivo Y16's speed comes from its MediaTek Helio P35 processor. There's 64 GB of space for media and apps, plus 4 GB of RAM inside the phone. The system utilizes the latest 2.0 version of Extended RAM technology. Dual SIM is capable of using two nano SIM cards and a 1TB memory card.
Android 12 (Funtouch OS 12) will be the operating system for this phone. The Vivo Y16 has a 5,000 mAh battery to keep it running. Which will allow top-notch fast charging at 10 watts. So, music and games can be heard for long periods of time without any interruption.
It has Connectivity options including Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, OTG, FM, and USB Type-C port.


