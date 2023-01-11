Abdur Rahman Khan elected as ICMAB President

Video
Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Additional Finance Secretary Md. Abdur Rahman Khan has been elected as the President of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) for the term 2023.
The ICMAB council meeting held on Monday also elected Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin and Mahtab Uddin Ahmed as Vice-Presidents, Md. Kausar Alam as Secretary and  Md. Akhtaruzzaman as Treasurer, says a press release.
Khan served ICMAB Council in different roles such as council member, treasurer and Secretary during 2013 to 2022 and currently he is serving as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance of the Bangladesh Government. He is also serving as Director, Bangladesh Data Centre Company Ltd, Member, Board of Governors of Bangladesh Institute of Management (BIM) and Member, Board of Governors of SME Foundation.
Chittagong University (CU) Accounting Department teacher Prof. Dr. Md. Salim Uddin besides teaching at the university also working as the Chairman of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation and the Chairman of the Executive Committee of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd. Prof Salim is a fellow member the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh-ICAB, the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh-ICMAB and the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy-CIPFA, UK. He was an Independent Director of CSE, was also an Independent Director of Premier Bank Ltd and Director of Rupali Bank Ltd and Rupali Investment Ltd.
BuildCon Consultancies Limited Founder Mahtab Uddin Ahmed is an alumni of Harvard Business School (AMP 190) and IMB Switzerland. He also attended several courses with INSEAD. Mahtab worked in Large MNCs like Unilever and Axiata. Mahtab successfully managed the largest ever merger in Bangladesh Robi Axiata and Airtel and managed the biggest ever Robi IPO in Bangladesh. He was a Board Member of Ncell Axiata - Nepal, was the President of the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB) and Vice President of Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BMCCI). After almost two decades of successfully working with Unilever, he joined the telecom sector and in time became the CEO of Robi, the first in the history of Bangladesh for a local citizen to take the top job of a multinational telecom company. He has regular column with The Daily Star on Digital as well as leadership, strategy & economy.
Md Kausar Alam, is an elected Council Member of ICMAB for two consecutive terms. At present he is working as Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Shun Shing Group, Hong Kong (Seven Rings Cement). Previously he worked with British American Tobacco Bangladesh and Rahimafrooz Group in senior finance positions.
Md. Akhtaruzzaman is currently working as the Deputy Managing Director of Dhaka WASA. He obtained his Masters of Accounting degree from Dhaka University and did his MBA from North South University. Md. Akhtaruzzaman has 35 years working experience in different multinational and leading national organizations including Coats Bangladesh and SGS Bangladesh Ltd. Akhtaruzzaman served Dhaka Branch Council of ICMAB as a Council Member, Treasurer, Secretary, Vice Chairman and Chairman during 2000-2013.


