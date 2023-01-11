

bKash holds science festival in 3 more divisions

Over a thousand students from three divisions participated in the festivals to display about 100 science projects at Sylhet International University, Rajshahi College and Rangpur Zilla School, jointly organised by bKash and science-based monthly magazine BigganChinta.

In the festivals, top ten science projects by the young scientists from each division were awarded. Besides, top 10 winners each from lower-secondary and secondary level were awarded in quiz competition there.

Sylhet Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Md Jamal Uddin Bhuiyan inaugurated the festivalin Sylhet by hoisting the national flag and the festival flag, sang the national anthem and flown pigeons as sign of peace. Likewise, Rajshahi College Principal Professor Md Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the event at Rajshahi, and Rangpur Zilla School Principal AR Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the event at Rangpur where Deputy Commissioner of the district Chitralekha Nazneen attended as the chief guest. BKash EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Humayun Kabir and BigganChinta Executive Editor Abul Basar were also present at these events.

Starting in 2019, bKash and BigganChinta have been organizing the science festivalin a bid to inspire students across the country tolearn and practice science with the slogan 'Biggan-e Bikash'. This year's festival was kicked off in Dhaka. In continuation of that, science festival was organized in Chattogram, and now in Rajshahi, Sylhet and Rangpur. Next, the festival will be held in Barishal and Khulna divisions. After completion of the divisional phases, the final round at the national level will be organised in the capital. The winners of regional phases will get the opportunity to participate in the national festival to be held in Dhaka.









