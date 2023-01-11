Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, 11:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash holds science festival in 3 more divisions

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
Business Desk

bKash holds science festival in 3 more divisions

bKash holds science festival in 3 more divisions

After Dhaka and Chattogram, the 'bKash-BigganChinta Science Festival 2022' was held recently in Sylhet, Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions where students from over 100 schools showcased science projects, participated in quiz competition, science lecture, robot exhibition, science magic, etc.
Over a thousand students from three divisions participated in the festivals to display about 100 science projects at Sylhet International University, Rajshahi College and Rangpur Zilla School, jointly organised by bKash and science-based monthly magazine BigganChinta.
In the festivals, top ten science projects by the young scientists from each division were awarded. Besides, top 10 winners each from lower-secondary and secondary level were awarded in quiz competition there.
Sylhet Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor Md Jamal Uddin Bhuiyan inaugurated the festivalin Sylhet by hoisting the national flag and the festival flag, sang the national anthem and flown pigeons as sign of peace. Likewise, Rajshahi College Principal Professor Md Abdul Khaleque inaugurated the event at Rajshahi, and Rangpur Zilla School Principal AR Mizanur Rahman inaugurated the event at Rangpur where Deputy Commissioner of the district Chitralekha Nazneen attended as the chief guest. BKash EVP and Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs Humayun Kabir and BigganChinta Executive Editor Abul Basar were also present at these events.
Starting in 2019, bKash and BigganChinta have been organizing the science festivalin a bid to inspire students across the country tolearn and practice science with the slogan 'Biggan-e Bikash'. This year's festival was kicked off in Dhaka. In continuation of that, science festival was organized in Chattogram, and now in Rajshahi, Sylhet and Rangpur. Next, the festival will be held in Barishal and Khulna divisions. After completion of the divisional phases, the final round at the national level will be organised in the capital. The winners of regional phases will get the opportunity to participate in the national festival to be held in Dhaka.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BKB inks deal with Bangladesh Bank
Dhaka Bank gets two new DMDs
NY mayor office team to join FBCCI golden jubilee in March
TCB starts selling essentials among 10m families on subsidized price
Stocks rise as investors take fresh stakes
IMF team visits Dhaka on Jan 14 to finalise $4.5b loan deal
NRBC Bank gives 4pc loan to agriculture sector
Retail power price hike will push up inflation: Rights groups


Latest News
UP member electrocuted in Satkhira
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men
Two killed in Jashore road mishap
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
Dhaka's air most polluted in the world this morning
WB warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
Court orders arrest of Brazil's ex-minister
Russia to continue developing its nuclear triad in 2023, defense chief says
One killed in Dinajpur road crash
Shakib, Sohan fined for Code of Conduct breach
Most Read News
Russia to continue developing its nuclear triad in 2023, defense chief says
Season's lowest temperature 6.9°C recorded in Tentulia
RMG workers set fire to 4 buses over rumour in Gazipur
BNP leader Aslam's bail stayed by SC
BNP gets permission from DMP to hold mass sit-in Wednesday
Shakib, Sohan fined for Code of Conduct breach
One killed in Dinajpur road crash
MRDI signs MoU with RU Journalism dept
Drug dealer held with phensedyl in Rajshahi
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft