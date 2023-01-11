Novoair completes 10yrs of service

Novoair, one of the country's private airliners, has successfully completed its 10 years of operation as the passenger carrier.

The airliner Monday celebrated its 10th anniversary through various programmes as it started its journey on January 9, 2013, with a flight on the Dhaka-Chattogram route, says a press release.

On the occasion of the anniversary, Novoair Managing Director Mofizur Rahman acknowledged the authorities concerned, business associates and passengers for being with Novoair throughout the journey.

Putting emphasis on giving equal importance to safety and service, Novoair MD said "Ensuring on-time flight operations and safe travel is the highest prerogative of our business philosophy."

"Novoair has served over 5.5 million passengers by operating more than 1 lakh flights in 10 years by overcoming various challenges and adversities . . . it has been established as a trustworthy, reliable, and trusted airline," he added.

The airliner is currently operating flights from Dhaka on domestic routes to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Rajshahi, and international routes to Kolkata.

Besides, From November 30, 2022, Novoair started direct flights between Jashore, a significant city of the Khulna division, and beach city Cox's Bazar.

Moreover, On November 17, 2022, the airline also started transporting passengers directly from Rajshahi, a main city in the northern part of Bangladesh to Cox's Bazar.



















