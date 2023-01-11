

Walton AI products get huge response at US expo

The world's largest and most influential tech event the CSE 2023 was full of future generation's innovative products like wireless television, fold and roll smartphones, colour changing smart car, driverless car, robotic Dog-e, the future world vision's technology metaverse, smart home etc. AI - based various smart electronics and home appliances have gained importance in this show.

At the CES 2023, electronics and tech giant Walton drew the attention of the global buyers with its Pavilion 17928 decorated with wide ranges of sustainable AI based innovative smart products, says a press release.

Walton's smart refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, home and kitchen appliances, most silence and durable robust compressors, interactive display or educational board, laptops and smartphones with advanced features attracted a lot of visitors.

Everyday a good number of visitors, entrepreneurs and businessmen from different countries of the world thronged Walton Pavilion. In the last two days- Saturday and Sunday.

Among the visitors and potential buyers were from the United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Peru, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Azerbaijan, United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Oman, Jordan, and Senegal. Walton finalized bilateral business negotiations with many business houses of those countries.

At least, 150 businesses showed keen interest on importing Walton products from Bangladesh. At the CES, Walton has finalized deal with a distributor in Ontario, Canada to supply hotel mode solutions which is going to be started by February-March next.

In addition, Walton registered several final discussions with the businesses of different countries including the US to export air conditioners, interactive display or educational boards, laptop and kitchen appliances. Very soon, Walton products will be available for sale through one of the top online marketplaces of America.

Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC.'s Managing Director and CEO Golam Murshed said, " We got huge response from the global buyers. CES will play a remarkable role in expanding our export market in various countries of the world including America, Canada and Europe."

Walton TV's Chief Business Officer and In-charge of Walton Pavilion at CES Engineer Mostafa Nahid Hossain said, "There are many steps to get potential buyers from an international fair. At CES, we had initial discussions with the representatives of potential buyers from around the world. Through further communication and discussion, they will place orders for sample products and then they place trial orders. After that a long-lasting business deal will be signed. It's a continuous process. We had an incredible response to the first step of this process at CES."









