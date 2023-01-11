Video
Home Business

US-Bangla to add wide-body Airbus A-330 in fleet

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

US-Bangla airlines, one of the country's private carrier, has decided to add new generation wide-body aircraft Airbus 330 to operate flights to different destinations in the Saudi Arabia that hosts largest expatriate Bangladeshi community.
Initially, the airlines will procure two A-330 aircraft with seating capacity of 436 each in May next, a press release, issued by the airlines, said.
From June, with these wide-body aircraft, the airlines planed to operate  flights to Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam routes from and to Dhaka for fulfilling demands of increasing numbers of Umrah pilgrims along with Bangladeshi expatriates to different destinations in the Saudi Arabia.
Flights to different destination of Saudi Arabia will reduce the transit cost of Bangladeshi passengers, said the airlines.







Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft