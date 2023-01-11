Video
BB chief favours continuation of rate cap for some time

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Business Correspondent

Banks' lending and deposit rates are growing gradually as demand for funds in the banking sector is increasing amid liquidity shortage. However, the 9-per cent lending rate cap does not allow banks to raise the interest rate, bankers said.
According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, weighted average deposit rate was 3.97 per cent in June 2022 that increased in five consecutive months to settle at 4.22 per cent in November. The lending rate was 7.09 per cent in June 2022 and increased to 7.18 per cent at the end of November.
Some banks offered high interest rates to get deposits as they were going through a liquidity crisis, bankers said. The high inflationary pressure in the country discouraged people to keep money in banks as deposit rate was much lower than inflation rate, they said.
Deposits in banks declined to Tk 14.86 lakh crore in November from Tk 14.90 lakh crore in October 2021 while lending increased to Tk 13.85 lakh crore in November from Tk 13.67 lakh crore in October 2022. So, banks had to raise interest rate to attract depositors, bankers said.
On April 1, 2020, Bangladesh Bank set ceiling on lending rate at 9 per cent for all sectors except credit cards and also directed that interest rate cap on short-term deposits would be at 6 per cent for all banks.
The central bank study suggested interest rate cap should be withdrawn, observing that the market-based mechanism could be an appropriate solution for effective monetary policy, checking inflationary pressure and addressing current credit demand and supply mismatch.
BB on October 27 published the study titled 'Impact assessment of interest rate caps and potential policy options: Bangladesh perspective' where it suggested lifting of interest rate cap on lending and leaving it on market mechanism.
When the deposit growth came down from the middle of 2021, both the domestic and private sector credit growths were sharply increasing, which was generating liquidity pressure on money market.
At a lower interest rate, borrowers' demand for loans and advances increased at a faster pace while the supply of funds for banks' credit disbursement slowed down due to sluggish growth of deposits owing to  low level of interest rates, the BB report said.
International Monetary Fund (IMF) representatives discussed the interest rate ceiling with the central bank and suggested it be lifted. The IMF mission visiting Bangladesh in October for negotiation over a loan of $4.5 billion sought removal of the ceiling.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder at a BIBM event in November said, 'Once the interest rate cap is removed, entrepreneurs will face a higher business cost. In addition, banks will have to bear increased fund management costs. We want to provide loans to entrepreneurs at lower cost to keep production cost down.'
He further said on Saturday in the city that 'This is not the time to change the rate caps. Bankers want the rate caps to go while business leaders want the continuation for some time more.


