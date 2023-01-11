Govt focusing on PTAs, FTAs for LDC graduation: Tipu Munshi

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said the government is focusing on signing Preferential Trade agreements (PTAs) and Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with potential trade partners as the country is facing graduation from LDC status.

"But, to avail international support measures even after graduation, we need to enhance our competitiveness and negotiation skills," he said.

The commerce minister said it when a delegation of the newly elected Board of Directors of DCCI, led by its president Barrister Md. Sameer Sattar, called on him at his secretariat office on Monday.

Tipu said the government is not doing any business, but working relentlessly to promote and sustain a business friendly environment, ensuring required policy reforms and infrastructural development.

Noting that the blue economy is a vast area, he said, "We've a great opportunity to avail of the blessings of this sector. I'll urge the business community to explore the best out of it."

He said Bangladesh is self-sufficient in food and agriculture production and the Prime Minister is serious to further enhance it and has has requested everyone not to spare an inch of land without cultivation.

The commerce minister also called upon the business community to invest more in the agro-processing industries.

The DCCI President Md. Sameer Sattar said after LDC graduation, Bangladesh would lose the preferential market access and would face 8 to 16 percent export tariff as a developing country in different export markets.

To overcome export losses, he urged for working out a "transition strategy" with active participation of private sector to address the critical post LDC issues. He also said Bangladesh needs to sign FTAs with more potential trading countries and important economic blocs to offset the loss of preferential market access.

Citing that Bangladesh export market is largely confined to EU and USA, Sameer said new market development in Southeast Asia and Africa region needs to be prioritized along with product diversification.

"Moreover, we can negotiate with other countries to increase duty free and quota free market access to Bangladesh after LDC graduation," he said.

The DCCI President also underscored the importance for reducing existing import tariff which is relatively higher than other countries in the region.

"This is because, after 2026, we will need a competitive and open tariff to compete in the international market," he added.

Barrister Sameer Sattar also said the government needs to consider sustenance of the supply chain of essentials during the Holy Month of Ramadan at an affordable price amid the current inflationary stress.

He also said the NBR may consider giving certain tax benefits to importers during Ramadan to keep prices of essentials at affordable level for low income people.

The DCCI President suggested whether a separate commercial court could be established in order to ensure quick disposal of commercial disputes along with necessary reforms to the Arbitration Act 2001.

