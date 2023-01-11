

Dhaka urges Beijing to import more goods from Bangladesh

The request was made during a meeting between the two foreign ministers at the Shahjalal international airport in Dhaka where Qin Gang made a brief stopover early Tuesday.

"While Bangladesh's exports to China are worth just $800 million, the country imports goods worth $13 billion from China", AK Abdul Momen told the Chinese minister during the meeting.

The trade between the two countries has become one-sided, he told his Chinese counterpart.

While briefing reporters about the meeting, Momen also said: "China announced duty-free access to 98 percent of Bangladeshi products but it has not yet published gazettes. "So, businessmen in Bangladesh are unable to take advantage. If these gazettes are implemented, it would be good," he further said.

China's new Foreign Minister Qin Gang had a stopover of less than an hour in Dhaka from 2:00am on his first foreign trip to five African countries.

During his call on Qin Gang at the VIP lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Momen said: "We believe in the one-China principle. We maintain a balanced foreign policy. This is our principle. We will extend our support time to time."

He also thanked the Chinese government for its support to Bangladesh during Covid-19 pandemic.

Qin, 56, was appointed foreign minister on December 30 last year. He succeeded Wang Yi, 69, who has replaced Yang Jiechi as the government's top foreign policy official.









