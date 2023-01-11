Two schoolgirls ‘commit suicide’ in Natore, Barishal

Two schoolgirls have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in two districts- Natore and Barishal, on Sunday.

BARISHAL: A man allegedly committed suicide in Wazirpur Upazila of the district early Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Nikhil Mondal, 42, a resident of Kuralia Village under Jalla Union of the upazila.

Police said the man took poison in his house at night.

Family members rescued him but he died on the way to hospital.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Barishal Sher-E-Bangla Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: A schoolgirl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday evening out of huff with her mother.

The deceased was identified as Esha Khatun, 14, daughter of Enayet Ali, a resident of Boro Chithalia Village in the upazila. She was a ninth grader at Chithalia Dwi-mukhi High School in the area.

Police and local sources said Esha went to visit her maternal uncle's house.

As she was late to return the house, her mother scolded her on Sunday evening. Following this, Esha hanged herself with a towel from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 6pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Bagatipara Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Sumaiya Afrin declared the girl dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bagatipara Model Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Officer-in-Charge of Bagatipara Model PS Sirajul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members after completion of the autopsy on Monday afternoon.