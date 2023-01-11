Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day celebrated in districts



To mark the historic Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu, different programmes were organized in different districts including Noakhali (1), Gaibandha (2), Feni (3) and Rangamati (4) on Tuesday. photoS: observer

The final victory of the country got fulfilment through the homecoming of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on January 10 in 1972. The historic Homecoming Day reminds the nation of the triumphant return of a dreamer and also an unparallel leader of the soil.

On this day in 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the undisputed leader of Bengalis, returned to an independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and a half months in captivity at a jail in Pakistan.

KISHOREGANJ: To mark the day, district Awami League (AL) arranged various programmes including hoisting of National and Party flags at the AL office, and placing wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

A discussion meeting was organized in the AL office in the district. District AL's Acting President Advocate Md Zillur Rahman presided over the meeting.

Among others, District AL General Secretary (GS) Advocate M A Afzal, former municipality chairman Nurul Islam Nuru, Acting Public Prosecutor Advocate Abu Sayeed Imam, Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad's President Advocate Syed Shajahan, GS Advocate Aminul Hoque Chunnu, AL Leader Advocate Saiful Hoque Khan Sajon, Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md Parvez Mia, Kishoreganj Sadar Upazila AL President Md Awlad Hossain, GS Md Abdus Sattar, District Mahila AL's GS Bilkis Begum, Krishak League's GS Anwar Hossain Bacchu, District Sramik League's GS Abul Hossain Akanda, District Chhatra League's President Anwar Hossain Mollah Sumon, and GS Foyez Oman Khan spoke at the discussion meeting.

FENI: The Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was celebrated in the district by Feni Union of Journalists (FUJ).

A discussion meeting was held at the Poet Nabin Chandra Sen Cultural Centre in the town at 11 am.

The meeting was presided over by FUJ's President Jatan Mazumdar. It was addressed by President of Sacheton Nagarik Committee of Feni District Bir Muktijoddha Advocate Gias Uddin Nannu as the chief guest.

President of Feni Reporters' Unity (FRU) Shukdeb Nath Tapan, Vice-Chairman of Star Line Group Zafar Uddin, General Secretary of Feni District Chemist & Druggist Association Pulin Debnath, former presidents of Feni Press Club Rabiul Haq Rabi and Muhammad Abu Taher Bhuiyan, and former presidents of FRU Ariful Amin Rizvi and Jahirul Haq Milu spoke as special guests.

GAIBANDHA: Marking the day, AL's district unit and its front and like- minded organizations organized different programmes.

The programmes included hoisting national and party flags atop the party offices, placing floral wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu, and holding milad and Doa Mahfil seeking salvation of Bangabandhu and his deceased family members.

A discussion meeting on the importance of the day was also held at the district AL office of the town with President of the district AL and Chairman of Zila Parishad Abu Bakar Siddique in the chair.

GS of the district AL Mojamme lHaque Mondal, Organizing Secretary Pearul Islam, Joint General Secretary Mahbub Alam, General Secretary of Sadar Upazila Awami League Mridul Mostafi Jhantu and Office Secretary of the district AL SaifulAlam Saka.

Besides, Chairman of Sadar Upazila Parishad Shah Sarwar Kabir and Gaibandha Poura Mayor Matlubour Rahman also spoke at the meeting as the guests.

The guests in their speech said Bangabandhu returned to the sacred soil of independent Bangladesh on this day in 1972 via London and New Delhi after 290 days of captivity in a Pakistan jail.

Under the charismatic leadership of Bangabandhu, the Bangalee nation earned the ultimate victory through the nine-month Liberation War in 1971, they added.

Similar programmes were also held in six other upazila headquarters of the district marking the day.

A large number of people from all walks of life and leaders of the AL and its associated organizations took part in the programmes spontaneously.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, district AL and associate organizations arranged different programmes in the district.

National and party flags were hoisted atop the party office in the town early in the morning. Wreaths were placed at the portrait of Bangabandhu.

A discussion meeting and Doa Mahfil were also arranged.

District AL leaders, Bangladesh Chhatra League, Juba League, and Shramik League leaders were present at the function.

RAJBARI: To mark the day district AL brought out a rally in the district. Led by Kazi Keramot Ali, MP (Rajbari -1), the rally paraded main roads in the town.

Later on, a discussion was held on the district AL office premises, with district AL's President Md Zillul Hakim, MP, in the chair.

Among others, former Zilla Parishad chairman Fakir Abdul Jabber, Pourasabha Mayor Alamgir Hossan Titu and Vice-President of AL Md Shorab Ali Miah were present at the meeting.

After the rally, they placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at the AL office.

A Milad and Doa Mahfil was also arranged. It was attended by a district team of AL and its workers.

Thousands of people were present at the meeting from all walks of life.

RAJSHAHI: The day was celebrated by the Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC).

On the occasion, tributes were paid to the portrait of Bangabandhu at Nagar Bhaban Square at 11:30 am.

AL Presidium Member and RCC Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton paid tribute by placing a wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu.

After paying tribute, one-minute silence was maintained remembering Bangabandhu, four national leaders and all heroic martyrs.

Imam Qari Mamunur Rashid of Sonadighi Mosque offered a prayer seeking forgiveness for their departed souls.

Chief Executive Officer of the RCC Dr. ABM Sharif Uddin, Ward-13 Councillor Abdul Momin, Ward-19 Councillor Tauhidul Haque Sumon, Ward-3 Councillor Kamal Hossain, Ward-6 Councillor Md Nuruzzaman Tuku, Ward-10 Councillor Abbas Ali Sardar, Ward-11 Councillor Rabiul Islam Taju, Ward-16 Councillor Belal Ahmed, Ward-15 Councillor Abdus Sobhan, Ward-18 Councillor Shahidul Islam, and Ward-2 Councillor (Reserved) Ayesha Khatun were present at the function.

Among others, Councillor Muslima Begum Belli of Reserved Seat No.3, Councillor Majeda Begum of Reserved seat No. 6, Secretary Md Moshiur Rahman, Chief Revenue Officer Abu Saleh Md Noor-e-Sayed, Chief Health Officer Dr. FAM Anjuman Ara Begum, Personal Assistant to Mayor Bipul Kumar Sarkar, Research Officer Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Chief Cleaning Officer Salim Reza Ranju, Chief Community Development Officer Azizur Rahman, and Public Relations Officer Mostafiz Mishu were also present.

Environment Officer Syed Mahmud-ul-Islam, City Hospital Medical Officer (Resident) Dr. Tariqul Islam Bani, Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Md Shaheduzzaman Jiban, Event Management and Tourism Branch Manager Farhad Hossain Adnan, Sports Officer Shyamal Parvez Shimul, Birth-Death Registration Officer Najma Khatun, Education Officer Al Mahmud Roni, Employees Union President Dulal Sheikh, and GS Ajmir Ahmed attended the function.

NOAKHALI: The historic Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu was celebrated at Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) with due dignity.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Dr Md. Didar-ul-Alam laid a wreath at the mural of Bangabandhu on the occasion of the day.

After placing the wreath, prayers were offered for Bangabandhu and his family members.

At that time, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Mohammad Abdul Baki, NSTU Teachers Association President Newaz Mohammad Bahadur, General Secretary S M Mahbubur Rahman, Registrar (Retd.) Mohammad Jasim Uddin, NSTU Officers Association President Sakhawat Hossain, General Secretary Mejbah Uddin Palash, deans of various faculties, department chairmen, hall provosts, leaders of NSTU Teachers Association and Officers Association were present at the programme.

TANGAIL: The day was celebrated at Maulana Bhasani University of Science and Technology on Tuesday.

On the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor of the university Professor Dr. Farhad Hossain along with pro-VC Professor Dr. ARM Soliman and Treasurer Professor Dr. Sirajul Islam laid wreaths at the mural of Bangabandhu at 9:10 am.

Meanwhile, Bangabandhu Parishad and Officers Association of the university also laid wreaths.

After placing wreaths, prayers were held for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family members.

At that time, teachers, students, officers and employees were present.













