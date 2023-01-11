Cold-hit people get blankets in four dists



UNO Md Al-Amain handing over blankets at a function held at Kalaiya Union inder Bauphal Upazila of Patuakhali District on Tuesday. photo: observer

FULBARI, KURIGRAM: Winter clothes, free medical care and medicines were provided among the distressed people in Fulbari Upazila of the district under the initiative of Border Guard Bangladesh.

More than 500 blankets were also distributed among poor people and free medical services and medicines were provided to 600 deprived men, women and children on Tuesday morning at Uttar Kuti Chandrakhana High School ground adjacent to Gangarhat BGB camp of the upazila organized by 15 BGB Battalion.

At that time, Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion captain Lt. Col. Mofazzal Hossain Akand, Assistant Director Mizanur Rahman, Civilian Medical Officer Dr. Nirmlendu Sanjwal, Head Teacher Sirajul Islam Hiru, BGB members and journalists were present, among others.

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI: A three-day blanket distribution programme for cold-affected destitute people, beginning from January 10 to 12, began in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

DCI-RSC jointly organized the programme in collaboration with IFIC Bank.

According to organizing sources, blankets will be distributed among 1,750 cold-stricken people including orphan children.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Al-Amin inaugurated the blanket distribution programme at a function held in the RSC Office at Kalaiya Union under the upazila.

DCI Founder and Executive Director Dr. Ehsan Hoque said, all the distressed people became happy after getting blankets amid biting cold.

UNO Md Al-Amin expressed his warm gratitude to DCI-RSC and IFIC Bank for their initiative. He thanked them for considering the suffering people of Bauphal.

Among others, SM Faisal Ahmed, chairman of Kalaiya Union, and ASM Kobirujjaman, lecturer of Nowmala Abdur Rashid Khan Degree College, were present at the distribution function.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 650 distressed and helpless people were given blankets to save them from biting cold in the district.

The district administration, in assistance with steel brand KSRM, distributed the blankets among the destitute people in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office in the city on Sunday afternoon.

DC Abdul Jalil accompanied by Additional DC Kollyan Chowdhury and District Relief and Rehabilitation Officer Salahuddin Al Wadud handed over the blankets to the recipients.

Abdul Jalil expressed gratitude to the KSRM authorities for standing beside the cold-stricken people, hoping that their effort will continue in the days to come.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly for the development of the people, particularly the helpless and poor.

Jalil urged the rich people including corporate bodies and voluntary organizations to extend their helping hands to lessen the sufferings of the cold-hit people.

KISHOREGANJ: Blankets were distributed among the cold-hit people in Pakundia Upazila of the district on Sunday.

These blankets were distributed among the helpless people on Sanmania Government Primary School Field in Pakundia Upazila in the afternoon.

Ataullah Siddique Masud distributed the blankets among 6,000 cold-hit people at the programme organized by Shamir-Halima Trust.

Pakundia Upazila Krishak League President Babul Ahamed, Shramik League President Nazmul Hoque Dewan, Narandi Union Awami League General Secretary Shakil Reza, Pakundia Municipality Juba League Joint Convener Rubel Mia, Union Parishad Member Manik Mia, and Upazila Juba League Office Secretary Sharpin Mia, among others, were also present during the distribution.



















