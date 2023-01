NALITABARI, SHERPUR, Jan 10: Bicycles were distributed among 60 ethnic students on Nalitabari Upazila Parishad premises in the district under 'Development Assistance for Special Areas' programme recently.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sherpur Mahmudul Haque was present as the chief guest while Nalitabari Upazila Nirbahi officer Christopher Himel Richil presided over the programme held on January 3 last.