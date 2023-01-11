

Thakurgaon people suffer for severe cold

Panchagarh and Thakurgaon are the last northern districts of the country. As these districts are very closer to the Himalaya; the cold severity usually remains high every year. Though the severe cold feeling began in the beginning of December it turned intolerable in the beginning of January.

According to the Weather Office sources, lowest 5.4 and 5.7 degree Celsius temperature were recorded in Thakurgaon District on Wednesday and Thursday last. Sometimes this district is remaining covered with thick fog and sometimes in light sunshine.

The cold severity has been continuing in the district for the last two days. Dew is dropping like rain at night. The sun has been remaining invisible for the last three days. Transport moving is halted amid foggy road condition. But transports are running thinly with headlights on. Because of bone-chilling cold low-earning people have fallen into disarray. They cannot go out. Their families are living on half-meal.

Cold disease affected people of different ages including children are getting admitted to hospitals.

According to sources at Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital, yearly over 150 people die because of cold diseases in the district. With the winter arriving, the cold disease afflicted patients start getting admission to the hospital. In the winter season, the patient number becomes double at the child ward of the hospital.

Thakurgaon Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Noor Newaz Ahmed said, the cold severity is very high in this district; that is why children and different aged people become sick so quickly; at this time old and children should remain careful.

It is going on a hiccupping condition in the Sadar Hospital because of increased patients, he added. But physicians are continuing to provide treatment and other services, the CS maintained. According to the district administration sources, the district administration has got 32,600 pieces of blankets from the government for cold-hit people. Besides, Tk 12 lakh has been allocated for purchasing required winter clothes and blankets.

These blankets have already been distributed among cold hit people in almost all villages of all unions. But many people complained of not getting winter clothes or blankets.

Azizul Islam, 81, of Balia Village in Sadar Upazila said, "Heavy cold flows over my village. With the sun set, it feels strong. Blanket cannot tackle it. But I never got a warm clothe."

Poor people in bordering areas of Thakurgaon complained of not getting adequate winter clothes. "The distance from our area to district town is long. That is why winter clothes finish before reaching us," they added.

Thakurgaon Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mahbubur Rahman said, "So far the government allocation is not enough. We have already distributed the allocated blankets. These were distributed among upazilas and unions. More Tk 25 lakh and 1 lakh blankets have been asked for purchasing additional winter clothes. If allocation is made according to the demand, then it will be possible to assist cold hit people a bit."

Besides, discussion is going on with different NGOs and other organizations in this regard, he added.











