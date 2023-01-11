

Can TCB alone handle the kitchen market crisis?



TCB started selling bottled soybean oil at Tk 110 per litre, sugar at Tk 60 per kg and lentils at Tk 70 per kg from yesterday.



Although it is a meager attempt to prevent the skyrocketing market situation from turning bad to worse, we believe if equitable and organized distribution is ensured, this can truly have a positive impact on low income people at daggers drawn with the cutthroat market.



Unfortunately, our past experience regarding government�s pro �people noble initiative on various occasions are not palatable one. With mismanagement, corruption and loathsome attitude of the local influential to misappropriate government relief going rampant, the purpose of such initiatives only went bust just to aggravate the deprivation of real sufferers.



Over the past year, the price of edible oil has gone up eight times. While we have little control over the external shocks, the government can and must do more to ensure that it�and not the unscrupulous traders�is calling the shots in the domestic market and that it is representing the best interests of the consumers, not that of the traders.



Meanwhile, given that the supply crunch in the international market will not ease anytime soon, the government must urgently find alternative sourcing destinations, alternative edible oils and take trade-related measures to maintain a smooth supply of edible oil in the local markets at affordable prices. Moreover, it is important to increase local production of edible oil.



As far as we can tell, its actions have been wholly inadequate, and it is the consumers who ultimately bear the brunt of such failures. Moreover, when it comes to certain commodities such as edible oil, sugar, lentils etc. the government consulted with traders to fix an appropriate rate for them to sell these commodities, which the latter is not adhering to.



So, on what basis were the prices set, if they are not enough for traders to sell the items at and make profit? All these questions have to be answered by the relevant authorities. At the end of the day, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure that commodity prices remain stable and affordable for people. For this, the government has plenty of resources and personnel.



