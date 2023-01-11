Do we truly care for the environment?

Dear Sir

Bangladesh is one of the largest deltas in the world. Due to its geographical location the country is highly vulnerable to natural disasters and global warming has only complicated the situation.



The gradual increase in the temperature of the earth has led to rising sea level. This rising effect poses a severe threat to Bangladesh's existence. It may also cause higher temperatures, unpredictable precipitation and more extreme weather events in the coming decades. These possibly calamitous events can have dire consequences for our country. Bangladesh needs to prepare itself, consider long-term adaptation programmes and sustainable development practices in order to adjust to the changing climate.



Unfortunately, the pace at which the government has progressed in terms of adjusting to climate change is very slow. In fact, large projects that the government or its agencies have already undertaken may have adverse effects on the environment.



As a country whose existence may be endangered, at least to some extent, due to climate change, we should take special care of the environment. As such, we should implement policies and practices that are helpful to the environment, not the other way around.



Farhan Khan

Wari,Dhaka







