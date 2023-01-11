Revolutionary cancer vaccine – a big hope in cure

Cancer vaccines are a promising new approach to cancer treatment that harnesses the power of the body's immune system to fight cancer cells. These vaccines, also known as therapeutic vaccines, are designed to stimulate the immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells and are being developed for various cancers.





There are two main types of cancer vaccines: preventive vaccines, which are designed to prevent people from developing cancer, and therapeutic vaccines, which are used to treat cancer in people who have already been diagnosed. The most well-known preventive cancer vaccine is the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, which helps protect against cervical cancer and other types of cancer caused by HPV infection.





Therapeutic cancer vaccines, on the other hand, are designed to treat cancer in people who have already been diagnosed. These vaccines work by stimulating the immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells, either directly or by helping the immune system identify other molecules on the surface of cancer cells. There are several different types of therapeutic cancer vaccines being developed, including:





Tumour-specific vaccines: These vaccines target specific types of cancer, such as breast or prostate cancer. They use a sample of the patient's cancer cells or a piece of the tumour to create a vaccine specific to that patient's cancer.





Non-specific cancer vaccines: These vaccines are designed to stimulate the immune system to attack any cancer cells, regardless of their type. These vaccines may be helpful for people with a high risk of developing cancer or cancer that has spread to multiple parts of the body.





Personalised cancer vaccines: These vaccines are designed to be tailored to the specific genetic makeup of an individual patient's cancer cells. They are created using information about the specific mutations and other changes in a patient's cancer cells and are intended to stimulate the immune system to attack those changes.





Cancer vaccines are still in the early stages of development, and many are currently being tested in clinical trials. While some cancer vaccines have been approved for use, such as the HPV and prostate cancer Provenge, many others are still being evaluated for safety and effectiveness.





One of the main challenges in developing cancer vaccines is that cancer cells can evade the immune system and grow without being recognised and attacked. This is because cancer cells often produce molecules that can interfere with the immune system or because they can create an environment that is hostile to immune cells.





Researchers are working to identify ways to overcome these obstacles, such as by using vaccines that can stimulate a more robust immune response or immunotherapies that help boost the immune system's ability to recognise and attack cancer cells.





There is also a lot of research on combining cancer vaccines with other cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy or targeted therapies. This approach is known as combination therapy and is thought to be more effective than using a single treatment alone.





One promising area of research is the use of cancer vaccines in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, a type of immunotherapy that helps unleash the immune system's full potential against cancer cells. This approach has shown promise in several different types of cancer, including melanoma, lung cancer, and bladder cancer.





Cancer vaccines hold great promise as a new approach to cancer treatment. While there is still much work to be done, these vaccines have the potential to help the immune system more effectively recognise and attack cancer cells and may eventually provide a powerful new tool in the fight against cancer.









- Dr Opurbo Chowdhury , Physician & Writer













