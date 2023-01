CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Jan 10: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) recovered 900 grams of heroin from Sonamasjid frontier in the district on Monday night.

BGB said, acting on secret information, a patrol team of BGB from Sonamasjid border outpost conducted a raid in Pirojpur area about 100 yards inside Bangladesh territory from border at around 8:45 pm and found the heroin in an abandoned condition. -BSS