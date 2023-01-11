Gun misfire injures 3 Ctg police officers

CHATTOGRAM, Dec 10: Three police officers of Chattogram Metropolitan Police have been injured after one of their colleagues misfired a gun during training.

The incident took place during the annual shooting training at Rangamati's Betbunia Police Training School on Tuesday, according to Spina Rani Pramanik, the additional deputy commissioner of the CMP.

The injured officers are Constable Minu Ara of Akbar Shah Police Station, and constables Ovi Barua and Suman of Bakalia Police Station.

"Shooting training was taking place at the school. Constable Nargis Akhter of the firing squad fell ill, leading to the misfire that left three other officers injured," Spina said.

The officers were subsequently rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for treatment, Panchlaish Police Station Inspector Sadekur Rahman said. -bdnews24.com











