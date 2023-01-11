DMP arrests 57 for selling, consuming drugs in city

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 57 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Tuesday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6:00am of January 9 to 6:00am on Tuesday, according to a DMP release. In those separate anti-drug raids, police seized huge drugs from their possessions.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 1,061 pieces of contraband yaba tablets, 130 grams and 523 puria (small packetS) of heroin, 30 bottles of locally made liquor, 13 bottles of foreign made liquor and 11.225 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possessions, the release added.

Police filed 43 separate cases against the arrestees in these connections with respective police stations under the Narcotics Control Act. -BSS











