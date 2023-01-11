265 schools in Kurigram closed as teachers attend political wedding  

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has denounced the incident where teachers of 265 primary schools in Kurigram attending the wedding reception of the son of the state minister of primary and mass education keeping the schools closed.

Head teachers have institutionalised personal invitations using their three days of reserved leave in such a way, the graft watchdog body said in a statement on Tuesday.

In this regard, a clear explanation from the government is needed as to whether this leave reserved for special circumstances can be used for such events or not, it said.

According to the media reports, the teachers of Chilmari, Roumari and Char Rajibpur upazilas of Kurigram attended the wedding reception on January8. They also presented gold rings, a refrigerator and a washing machine after each teacher contributed Tk 500 each compulsorily. -UNB











