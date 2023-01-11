Bangladeshi student killing in USA is tragic, violation of HR: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Tuesday described the death of Bangladesh-origin student Sayed Faisal at Cambridge in the USA as unexpected, tragic and violation of human rights.

"His killing by police proves that the human rights violation also takes place in that country (USA). But the US government has already suspended the concerned police official and investigation is going on. We hope that the US law enforcers responsible for the incident will be brought to book," he said.

The minister told reporters this while replying to a query at Tathya Bhaban in the capital.

Hasan prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

He said, "The USA is our friendly country and we want that human rights will be protected. We also remain alert so that none violets human rights. We also want that human rights would not be breached anywhere in the world."

The minister said the US National Security Council's Senior Director for South Asia Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, during her visit to Bangladesh, said that the USA is interested to increase the capability of the law enforcement agencies of the Bangladesh and they will work to this end. "We are working closely," he added.

Replying to another query over the bail issue of two senior BNP leaders, the minister said the release of Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas has proved that the judiciary of Bangladesh is free. Police arrested them and they were released through the legal process, he added.

Hasan said the country's judiciary is functioning very independently and, for this, the BNP leaders were freed.

The minister prayed for healthy and long life of the two BNP leaders.

About BNP's mass sit-in programme on January 11, Hasan said the government always extended its cooperation when any opposition party, including BNP, held peaceful programme. But, they (BNP) always carry out anarchies and destroy public properties, he added.

The minister said Awami League will remain cautious centering the BNP's programme on January 11 so that they can't carry out any violence in the name of political movement. -BSS











