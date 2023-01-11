BD logs 21 more Covid cases

Bangladesh registered 21 more Covid cases in 24 hours till Tuesday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,305, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,440 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity dropped to 0.56 per cent from Monday's 0.72 per cent as 3,763 samples were tested during the period.

The mortality and recovery rates remained unchanged at 1.45 percent and 97.62 per cent, respectively, it added.

In December last year, the country reported seven Covid-linked deaths and 540 cases. Bangladesh registered its highest daily caseload of 16,230 on July 28 in 2021 and daily fatalities of 264 on August 5 the same year. -UNB











