Smuggled drugs, other goods worth over Tk 1,565cr seized in 2022: BGB

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has said they seized smuggled goods, arms and drugs worth over Tk1,565 crore in various drives across the country last year.

In 2021, smuggled goods and drugs worth Tk 1073 crore were seized by BGB.

The smuggled goods seized last year included 1,27,78,100 Yaba pills, 77.690kg crystal meth, 316,157 bottles of phensidyl, 182,932 bottles of foreign liquor, 4,064 litres of local wine, 37,126 beer cans, 28,672kg cannabis, 72.159kg heroin, 4,98,754 stimulating injections, 6,55,940 Senegra tablets, 76,561 Eskuf syrups, 13.425kg Opium (afim), 13,562 bottles of Cofidil, 84,55,562 different types of medicines and 28,10,063 other drugs, Shariful Islam, public relations officer of the BGB headquarters, said Tuesday.

Also, 194.993kg gold, 279.162kg silver, 31 touchstone statues, 2,155,094 cosmetics, 1,57,309 sarees, 59,939 3pcs/shirts pcs, 21,068 readymade garments, 30,695 cubic feet of timber, 73,176kg tea leaves, 6,21,013kg coal, 35,223 cubic feet stone, 1,25,750 imitation ornaments, 1,699kg current net, 152,5kg turtle bone, 73 trucks/covered van, 44 private cars/microbuses, 106 pickup trucks, 340 CNG/battery run auto-rickshaws and 824 motorcycles were seized.

Forty-six pistols, nine rifles, five revolvers, 79 different types of guns, 25 magazines, 24 mortar shells, 5,345 rounds of bullets, 1 rocket bomb, 20 cocktails, 51 empty shells and 999.60kg of explosive-like materials were among the seized arms and ammunition.

Besides, legal actions were taken against 2,953 people smugglers during this period. Some 2,085 Bangladeshis and 117 Indian nationals were arrested for crossing the border illegally, Shariful said. -UNB











