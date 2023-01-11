32 more dengue patients hospitalised

A total of 32 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals across the country during the past 24 hours till 8am on Tuesday.

"As many as 15 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 17 patients were admitted to different hospitals outside Dhaka during the last 24 hours," a press release of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

"One death from dengue disease was reported on January 9 for the first time this year while 269 dengue patients died last year," the daily statement of the DGHS said.

With the new cases, the total number of patients rose to 321 this year while some 155 patients were released from the hospitals.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne illness that occurs in tropical and subtropical areas of the world. Outbreak of the disease is usually seasonal, peaking during and after rainy seasons. -BSS











