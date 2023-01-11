Health Cards for all soon: Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek said the government will provide health cards to every citizen to provide all kinds of medical services through the card.

The Minister said this at a BSRF Dialogue programme organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat

Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Media Center in the Secretariat on Tuesday.

Zahid Malek said there will be a health card for everyone. Already DPP (Development Project Proposal) has been given to the Planning Commission. "The Prime Minister will pass this proposal soon," he hoped

He said, "The health card will contain all health related information. Such cards are issued abroad. We will also give health cards like them."

The Minister said that medical services will start in full swing with the admission of patients in the Super Specialized Hospital of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on January 23.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier inaugurated the newly-built super specialized hospital at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on last September 14.

Later on December 27, specialist doctors, professors, associate professors and assistant professors started seeing patients in 14 departments of the hospital.

President of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) Tapan Biswas presided over the event besides General Secretary Masudul Haque conducted the dialogue programme.












