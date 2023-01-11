Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, 11:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Health Cards for all soon: Minister

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Staff Correspondent

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malek said the government will provide health cards to every citizen to provide all kinds of medical services through the card.
The Minister said this at a BSRF Dialogue programme organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat
Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the Media Center in the Secretariat on Tuesday.
Zahid Malek said there will be a health card for everyone. Already DPP (Development Project Proposal) has been given to the Planning Commission. "The Prime Minister will pass this proposal soon," he hoped
He said, "The health card will contain all health related information. Such cards are issued abroad. We will also give health cards like them."
The Minister said that medical services will start in full swing with the admission of patients in the Super Specialized Hospital of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on January 23.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina earlier inaugurated the newly-built super specialized hospital at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on last September 14.  
Later on December 27, specialist doctors, professors, associate professors and assistant professors started seeing patients in 14 departments of the hospital.
President of Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) Tapan Biswas presided over the event besides General Secretary Masudul Haque conducted the dialogue programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Global economy could easily tip into recession: WB
Health Cards for all soon: Minister
Kidney patients, relatives continue demo at CMCH protesting dialysis fee hike
Laubacher's visit shows pledge to bolster ties with BD: US Embassy
BNP, 32-party hold countrywide sit-in today
AL plans to occupy capital, cities from morning
SC orders GP, Banglalink, Robi, to pay BTRC dues of Tk 2,500cr
A care giver feeding a child through a nasal tube at the Dhaka Shishu Hospital


Latest News
UP member electrocuted in Satkhira
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men
Two killed in Jashore road mishap
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
Dhaka's air most polluted in the world this morning
WB warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
Court orders arrest of Brazil's ex-minister
Russia to continue developing its nuclear triad in 2023, defense chief says
One killed in Dinajpur road crash
Shakib, Sohan fined for Code of Conduct breach
Most Read News
Russia to continue developing its nuclear triad in 2023, defense chief says
Season's lowest temperature 6.9°C recorded in Tentulia
RMG workers set fire to 4 buses over rumour in Gazipur
BNP leader Aslam's bail stayed by SC
BNP gets permission from DMP to hold mass sit-in Wednesday
Shakib, Sohan fined for Code of Conduct breach
One killed in Dinajpur road crash
MRDI signs MoU with RU Journalism dept
Drug dealer held with phensedyl in Rajshahi
PM pays homage to Bangabandhu
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft