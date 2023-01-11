Video
Kidney patients, relatives continue demo at CMCH protesting dialysis fee hike

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Staff Correspondent

A long queue of people waiting to buy OMS products from retail outlet in the city's Lalbagh area on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A long queue of people waiting to buy OMS products from retail outlet in the city's Lalbagh area on Tuesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 10: A large number of kidney patients and their relatives staged demonstrations blocking the road in Chattogram protesting hike in dialysis fee in the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
As a result, vehicular movement near Chattogram Medical College and Hospital and adjacent areas remained suspended for two and a half hours on Tuesday.
Hundreds of patients and relatives took to the street around 11:30 am and put up barricade on the road, disrupting vehicular movement in the area.
The kidney patients and their relatives have been staging demonstrations for the last couple of days protesting the hike in dialysis fee in front of the Dialysis Centre of the hospital.
Later, the protesters withdrew the blockade around 2 pm considering the public suffering.     They also threatened to continue their movement until the authorities concerned take any step to restore the previous fee.
The protesters said a patient needs dialysis eight times in a month and they have to pay Tk 2,795 first two times and Tk 510 for each of the rest.
Now the hospital authorities raised the fee to Tk 2,935 and the patients have to pay it four times and Tk 535 for each of the rest dialysis in a month, they said.
Kidney Dialysis Centre was launched at the hospital under the public-private partnership project in 2017 and it is now operating with 32 dialysis machines.
According to the agreement with the Ministry of Health, Indian company Sandor will continue its operations at this center for ten years. The institution will use government space for this. A patient has to pay about Tk 3000 against kidney dialysis each time.


