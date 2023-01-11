Laubacher's visit shows pledge to bolster ties with BD: US Embassy

The US Embassy in Dhaka has termed the National Security Council's (NSC) Senior Director for South Asia Eileen Laubacher's Dhaka visit as a "continued commitment to strengthening" the Bangladesh-US bilateral relationship.

The United States is the largest source of foreign direct investment in the Indo-Pacific region, nearing $1 trillion as of 2021, and the largest source in Bangladesh, with over $4.3 billion invested and counting, said the US Embassy in Dhaka.

During her four-day visit, Laubacher and other NSC representatives visited Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar.

They met with Rohingya refugees, officials from UN organizations, NGOs, and local government and visited key facilities to observe the Rohingya response effort.

The NSC Senior Director and delegation also met with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, PM's Security Adviser Major General (retd) Tarique Ahmed Siddique, and other government officials.

They also participated in a roundtable with the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies and met with civil society leaders to discuss the current state of human rights, governance, and security in Bangladesh, it reads.











