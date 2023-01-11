Video
Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, 11:34 AM
Home Front Page

BNP, 32-party hold countrywide sit-in today

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

BNP took massive preparation to hold countrywide simultaneous sit-in programme on Wednesday.  Except Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islam 32 likeminded political parties will participate at the programme in ten political divisional districts.
Along with the BNP's programme coordinating committee of the party's zilla, districts and roots level have completed their preparations for huge gatherings from 11:00am to 4:00pm.
BNP Standing Committee Member Khandkar Mosharraf Hossain said, "We announced 10 points to establish peoples demand and restore democracy by oust the illegal government from power."
He said, "The people of the country will not tolerate endless failure and money laundering of the Awami      League government. That's why people want to participate in our mass sit-in programme peacefully."
After meeting with Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandaker Golam Farooq on Tuesday, BNP Vice Chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said, "We will succeed in holding the programme peacefully in Dhaka Division. We hope government will support us."
Dr Zahid said, "It is a sit-in programme. We will occupy the footpaths, roads and road dividers for four hours."
Jamaat leaders said, "It is very difficult for us to participate at the sit-in programme amid the fascist government. They arrested our leaders and activists at our last political programme. That's why we are not willing to participate at this programme for 'strategic' reasons."


