AL plans to occupy capital, cities from morning

The ruling Awami League (AL) will not leave BNP empty field to arrange their preannounced sit-in demonstrations in 10 political divisions across the country including capital Dhaka. The ruling party has planned to occupy the capital and other cities from the morning today during BNP's sit-in demonstrations.

On the day, Dhaka City North and South AL announced a sit-in programme and rally at Mirpur and Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital.

Apart from this, instructions have been given to keep vigil and do march in every thana and ward. Leaders and activists of AL's affiliates and fraternal organizations will be on the streets from morning with various programmes including rallies.

However, Awami League does not want to directly obstruct the programme of BNP even in the field. The leaders of the party say that these programmes of theirs are not reciprocating programmes. They claimed that they will be vigilant to ensure that no one creates an unstable situation and sabotage.

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina, Awami League is more united than at any time in the past. Awami League is ready to give a befitting response to any domestic or foreign conspiracy and violence in the name of movement.

He made this comment after Awami League paid tribute to Bangabandhu's portrait at Dhanmondi 32 on the occasion of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's homecoming day on Tuesday morning.

AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim told the Daily Observer, "We do not believe in the alternate programme. We did not and do not give alternate programmes. But if someone wants to create an unstable situation, want to harm the country and the people, and then there is no opportunity to sit as a political party of the people."

"Our leaders and activists have been instructed in this regard. They will be vigilant. They will be careful that no one creates any instability in the name of the programme. They will stay on the road," he added.

Dhaka city North Awami League will organize a peace rally at the Eidgah ground of Ward No 8 of Mirpur on Wednesday (today). The meeting will start at 10:00am. It will continue until the afternoon.

On the other hand, Dhaka South City Awami League will hold a day-long sit-in programme and rally in front of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue from 10:00am. AL General Secretary and also Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader will be present as the chief guest in both the programmes.

Besides, leaders of various levels of central and city Awami League will be present in it. Dhaka North and South Awami League have already held separate extended meetings to make these programmes successful. At this time, the leaders and activists of the city have been instructed to be on alert.

Dhaka city North Awami League President Sheikh Bazlur Rahman said, "Our party leaders and activists will have a strong position in every thana and ward. We have no objection to BNP's programmes. But, they should not create any kind of anarchic situation. Guidance has been given to our leaders and activists in this regard."

The major opposition BNP has announced to hold a nation-wide mass sit-in programme on Wednesday. The programme will be held for four consecutive hours from 11:00am to 3:00pm. The BNP will carry out this programme with 10-point demands, including resignation of the government, dissolution of parliament, elections under a non-partisan caretaker government.

Along with Awami League, leaders and activists of allied and fraternal organizations will also be on alert in the capital on Wednesday. The leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) will take position at Shahbagh Square. Chhatra League will be on alert in various educational institutions including Dhaka University. Besides, the leaders and activists of Dhaka city North and South Chhatra League will also be on alert in thanas and wards.

Dhaka South City Juba League will hold a peace rally at Central Shahid Minar on January 11 in protest of BNP-Jamaat's terror and anarchy across the country.

Leaders and activists of Dhaka city South Swechchhasebak League will be on alert at Bangabandhu Avenue under the leadership its president Kamrul Hasan Ripon.

The leaders and activists of Krishak League, Swachchhasebak League, Mahila Awami League and other allied organizations will be present in front of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue from morning.











