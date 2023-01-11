SC orders GP, Banglalink, Robi, to pay BTRC dues of Tk 2,500cr

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Tuesday disposed of 13 appeals over the payments of Value Added Tax (VAT) on spectrum and licence fees of mobile phone operators -- Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink -- to Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

In its order the apex court said that the mobile operators of the country must pay the VAT to the demanded money made by BTRC for renewing their license and purchasing spectrums.

The court also said that the operators would not get any VAT rebate facility from the VAT to be paid for the same purposes.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique delivered the verdict after holding hearing on the appeals.

Other judges included Justice Md Nuruzzaman, Justice Obaidul Hassan, Justice Borhanuddin and Justice M Enayetur Rahim.

The mobile operators filed the writ petitions with the apex court over the payment of spectrum fees and licenses about 10 years back. The full verdict has not been released yet.

The government gets a fee from the spectrum allocated to the Grameenphone, Robi Axiata and Banglalink. Value added tax is imposed on that fee. However, the companies challenged the decision of imposing VAT by filing case with the High Court. The matter came up with the apex court and the apex court disposes of the matter, said attorney general AM Amin Uddin after the verdict.

BTRC's lawyer Khandakar Reza-E-Raquib told the media that Grameenphone, Robi and Banglalink would have to pay around Tk 2,500 crore as due licence renewal fees and revenue sharing fees and assignment fees to the BTRC following the SC verdict.

Grameenphone will have to pay around Tk 1,400 crore, Banglalink Tk 600 crore and Robi Tk 500 crore, he said.

But Grameenphone's lawyer Mustafizur Rahman Khan said it was not clear whether the mobile phone operators would have to pay any amount to the BTRC.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin appeared for the state during the hearing.

However, the officials of the operators said the amount would be much lower than the BTRC lawyers were implying.

Shahed Alam, chief corporate and regulatory officer of Robi Axiata, said the full verdict was yet to be published.

"We need keep in mind that a number of complex issues is involved in this case. It can only be explained after receiving the full judgement," he said.

"However, we will be subject to a double taxation if we do not receive a rebate on the amount we pay as spectrum and licence fees. The collection of VAT on spectrum allocation would be decided based on the verdict of this appeal," he added.

According to Alam, Bangladesh will be the very first country in history to levy such tax on spectrum allocation if the judgment gets implemented.

"The tax burden will unfortunately create additional pressure on mobile telecom service providers and ultimately on consumers.











