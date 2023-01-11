HC summons 21 lawyers over B'baria incident

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday issued a contempt of court rule against 21 lawyers including the General Secretary of the District Bar Association on the charges of staging a protest rally, obstructing the trial proceedings and chanting slogans against a judge of District Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1.

The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil also

summoned them to appear in person before the court on January 23 to explain their position over the matter.

The HC bench issued a rule asking them to explain why the contempt of court proceedings should not be drawn against them on charges of misconduct with the judge into court.

Earlier, the same bench of the High Court on Thursday summoned three lawyers including the Brahmanbaria Bar Association President for misbehaving with the judge.

The three are Brahmanbaria Bar Association President Advocate Tanvir Ahmed Bhuiyan, Secretary (Administration) Advocate Md Akkas Ali and Advocate Zubair Islam.

The court asked the trio to appear before the court on January 17 to explain the matter.

The court also issued a rule questioning why punitive action shall not be taken against them on contempt of court charges.

On January 4, Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Mohammad Faruq sent a written complaint to the High Court to take action against those involved in this incident. Later, on the instructions of the chief justice, the registrar general of the Supreme Court sent the written complaint of the judge to the High Court bench.

On January 2, Brahmanbaria Bar Association President Advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, Secretary Advocate Md Akkas Ali and around 10-15 lawyers including Zubair Islam came and rudely asked the judge to leave the courtroom. Advocate Tanvir hurled abusive words at the court, as per the complaint.

One of the policemen present in the courtroom recorded the incident which was attached to the complaint.

Considering the misconduct with a judge during a court session, it is necessary to settle the complaint in the interest of the safety of the judge and the image of the judiciary, reads the complaint.

Amid this situation, the angry lawyers raised obscene and ugly slogans against District Judge Sharmin Nigar of Brahmanbaria during the court proceedings on January 5 and January 8.

Judge Nigar sent a letter on Monday to the Registrar General of the Supreme Court seeking remedy stating that the trial proceedings have been disrupted due to the incidents that conducted by the lawyers inside the courtroom.

Registrar General presented the letter to the Chief Justice and the Chief Justice asked the HC bench to dispose of the matter. As a result, the matter came up in court and the HC bench issued the rule and summoned the lawyers to appear in person to explain their position over the incident.

The 21 lawyers, who were summoned by the HC bench, are: Advocate Md Mofizur Rahman Babul, Advocate Minhajul Islam, Emdadul Haque Hadi, Nizamuddin Khan Rana, Anisur Rahman Manju, Md Jummon Chowdhury, Rashed Mia Hazari, Jaher Ali, Md A Aziz Khan, Dewan Iftekhar Reza Russell, Md Chadar Uddin, Mahmudur Rahman Roni, Md Mahbubur Rahman, Md Ariful Haque Masud, Mir Mohammad Raisul Ahmed, Mohibur Rahman, Md Zakaria Ahmed, Md Mubarak Ulla, Md Farooq Ahmed, Safiq Ahmed and Iqbal Hossain.

