BD's apparel exports increased by $12.08bn in 5yrs

Apparel exports from Bangladesh increased by $12.08 billion in last five years despite Covid and Russia-Ukraine war.

According to Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) apparel export from Bangladesh at $ 32.92 billion in 2018, $ 33.07 billion in 2019.

Hit by Covid in 2020, the exports fell to $ 27.48 billion. But in 2021, the exports reached $ 35.81 billion.

In 2022, the exports exceeded $45 billion, showing a huge recovery, though mounting challenges persisted.

In 2022, Bangladesh achieved a milestone by exporting apparels worth $45.70 billion.

It shows that Bangladesh's apparel exports increased by 27.64 per cent in 2022 compared to in 2021.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan congratulated entrepreneurs and workers in the apparel industry for the achievement.

"At the same time, I sincerely thank our government for all the support it had extended to face the unprecedented turbulent time of covid pandemic.

Bangladesh is expected to create a new record by exporting $54.69 billion worth of apparels in 2023, he said.

In 2022, export earnings from the knitwear sector stood at $24.71 billion, an increase by 26.11 per cent the earnings from the woven sector stood at $21 billion, an increase by 29.48 per cent year-on-year.

In December 2022, exports from Bangladesh stood at $4.67 billion worth of apparels, the highest ever for a single month and a growth of 15.35 per cent.

Bangladesh's total apparel exports grew by 83.57 per cent in 2022, compared to 80.98 per cent in 2021.

The export earnings from fabrics made in Bangladesh and specialised apparels increased to $1.5 billion in 2022, compared to $1.3 billion in 2021 and $879.89 million in 2018.

The export earnings of headgear, cotton products, specialised fabrics, silk, wool and woolen products also increased.

The aggregate, share of apparels, fabrics in the country's total exports stood at 88.12 per cent in 2022, up from 87.30 per cent in 2018.

"Let me also share with you briefly about the export performance of few other sectors. Export earning of the leather sector increased by 24.45 per cent in 2022 compared to in 2021. Export earnings from the leather sector increased to $ 1.31 billion up from $1.05 billion in 2021 and $ 997.54 million in 2018. Export earnings from jute and jute goods stood at $1.2 billion, agro products --$1.1 billion, engineering products --$612 million, frozen and live fish --$440 million, carpet--$31.02 million and petroleum products -- $30.16 million, " said Faruque Hassan.

BGMEA Director Mohiuddin Rubel described these as "remarkable achievements".

"We must explore for new opportunities of investments," he said.

Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association First Vice President Mohammad Hatem said, "We think the demand for Bangladesh's ready-made garments in the US buyers will continue to grow by over 25 per cent in 2023."

Bangladesh Policy Research Institute (PRI) Director and European trade researcher Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque said that Bangladesh exports essential apparels at reasonable prices for which their demand increased slightly in the European market.













