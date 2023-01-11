Video
Wednesday, 11 January, 2023, 11:33 AM
We want to maintain good relations with US, China: FM

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that Bangladesh is maintaining good relations with both global powers USA and China, though it is a 'challenging' task.
"That is a challenging thing. They (US, China) might have their own problems. That is their headache, not ours. We want to maintain good relations with both," the Foreign Minister said while responding to a quarry of how the Bangladesh government is maintaining relations with the United States and China.
He said our Foreign policy's core principle is "Friendship to all, malice towards none," which has recently been incorporated in a UN General Assembly resolution.
"We believe in this policy," Momen said.
Asked whether Bangladesh-US discussed the election issue during US official Laubacher's visit, Momen said the next national election will be held after one year, and over the last 14 years, elections were held in a free and fair manner. "Our country is a democratic country."
 He said the overall election environment can be improved through joint efforts domestically with the participation of people and all parties.
Momen said it would be unfortunate if any violence occurs during elections and it cannot be stopped by 'recommendations from the outside. We have to do this.'
"The government wants to ensure a free, fair and acceptable election and that is why there is an independent Election Commission," he said.
"We believe in people. People will vote for Awami League if there is a fair election. Awami League is a democratic party. We never came to power through the backdoor," said the Foreign Minister, adding that, "Our intention is good. We have a good track record."
The Foreign Minister said the government wants to ensure a free, fair and acceptable election and that is why there is an independent Election Commission.
Momen said considering the remarkable development over the last 14 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, people will re-elect Awami League for their better future.


