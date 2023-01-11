Chinese FM makes late night stopover at HISA

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Tuesday that Bangladesh maintains a balanced foreign policy and walks together with all the countries as per its (Bangladesh's) core

principle.

He made this remark during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Tuesday.

"We believe in the one-China principle. We maintain a balanced foreign policy. This is our principle. We will extend our support (to China) from time to time," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul

Momen told reporters on Tuesday as conveyed to his Chinese counterpart.

The newly-appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang had a brief stopover at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport early Tuesday. Gang made the brief stopover at HSIA on his way to five African countries in a weeklong trip.

Foreign Minister received his Chinese counterpart upon his arrival at around 1:58am. The Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) were also present.

"I told him (Gang) ... we maintain a balanced foreign policy, so we have to walk with all (countries) ... we will extend our support to you (China) from time to time," Momen said, adding that "We believe in one-China (policy). This is our principle."

Momen discussed trade, investment, development projects, vaccine cooperation and the Rohingya crisis during the talk with his Chinese counterpart at the VIP Lounge of the airport and discussed issues of mutual interest. The meeting lasted less than an hour.

The trade between the two countries has become one-sided, Momen told the Chinese minister.

"While Bangladesh's exports to China are worth just US$750 million, the country imports goods worth $13 billion from China, I told him," Momen told reporters.

While briefing reporters about the meeting, Momen also said, "China announced duty-free access to 98 per cent of Bangladeshi products but it has not yet published gazettes.

"So, businessmen in Bangladesh are unable to take advantage. If these gazettes are implemented, it would be good," he further said.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister also thanked the Chinese government for its support to Bangladesh during Covid-19 pandemic.

Describing President Xi Jinping's visit to Bangladesh in 2016 as a milestone, Momen urged to implement the decisions taken during the tour in terms of Chinese investment in Bangladesh.

Terming China as a major development partner of Bangladesh, he mentioned China's involvement in a number of important development projects including the rail link of Padma Bridge.

The Chinese Foreign Minister invited Momen to visit Beijing at a mutually convenient time.

In reply, Momen also invited his Chinese counterpart to come again for a longer stay.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister later saw off his Chinese counterpart at 2:50am at the airport.

Earlier, Momen told the media that it was not an official visit to Bangladesh, but the Chinese Foreign Minister would make a stopover here on his way to another destination.

Regarding the Rohingya issue, he said the Chinese side sees some problems in Myanmar that delayed the repatriation of the Rohingyas. "But he (Chinese FM) remains hopeful."

Momen said there is a possibility of radicalism if the problem remains unresolved. "These people are stateless. Their future is uncertain. For that reason they could succumb to extremism and terrorism. As a result peace will be disrupted in the whole region," he added.

The Bangladesh Foreign Minister sought special measures from the Chinese side so that the problem could be resolved as soon as possible.

"At least the process should start. He (Chinese FM) said on this," Momen told reporters referring to his conversation with the Chinese Foreign Minister.

However, in reply, the newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has conveyed to Bangladesh that his country will "remain engaged" in Bangladesh's development journey to the next level noting its "remarkable" economic progress over the past years.

"Our discussion was very useful and fruitful. Good news is that China has expressed its willingness to remain engaged with Bangladesh in our development journey. They want to work with us as a partner," said Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

Talking to reporters on Tuesday after attending a discussion marking the historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the greatest Bangalee of all time, Momen said they discussed the consequences of the Ukraine war like disruptions in the supply and financial chains.









