Messi set for first PSG appearance

PARIS, JAN 10: Lionel Messi is expected to make his first appearance for Paris Saint-Germain since his World Cup triumph in a Ligue 1 clash at home against Angers on Wednesday, as the Qatar-owned club look to tie the Argentine down to a new contract. The 35-year-old took part in training with his teammates on Tuesday, a little over three weeks after inspiring Argentina to victory over France on penalties in an epic World Cup final in Qatar.

He was granted a two-week holiday back in his home country following the tournament, before returning to Paris and being given a guard of honour at PSG's training ground last Wednesday.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, who scored 12 goals in 19 games this season for his club prior to the World Cup, did not take part in PSG's win at third-tier side Chateauroux in the French Cup at the weekend. AFP







