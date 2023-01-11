

BGB retains title beating Ansar and VDP

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) retained the title of the Exim Bank Men's National Handball Competition 2022 after beating defending champion Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) by 37-32 in the final melee on Tuesday at the Capt M Mansur Ali National Handball Stadium at Paltan in Dhaka.

The Vigilant Sentinels at the Bangladesh National Frontier led the first half by 16-10. Tariqur Rahman of BGB was adjudged the player of the competition.

The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, handed over the prizes among the winners as the chief guest of the award programme on the day. Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF) president AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, general secretary Asaduzzaman Kohinur were also there.

In the first semi-final on Saturday, Bangladesh Ansar and VDP defeated Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 34-27 goals to secure a spot in the final. The Bangladesh auxiliary force led the first half by 21-12.

In the second semi-final, BGB outplayed Dhaka DSA by 41-15 goals to secure the final. The Vigilant Sentinels at the Bangladesh National Frontier led the first half by 21-10.

Earlier, Bangladesh Police Handball Club became third with a 32-29 win over Dhaka District Sports Association (DSA) in the place decider on Sunday. Although the Dhaka boys lost the match, they led the first half by 15-13.









