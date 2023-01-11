Youth hockey team face Thailand today

Bangladesh youth hockey team face Thailand in the first semifinal match of Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey competition scheduled to be held today (Wednesday) at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

The match kicks off at 6.15 pm (BST).

Bangladesh stands at the top of the points table in Pool B with nine points, earlier Bangladesh made an auspicious start in the competition beating Hong Kong China by 4-0 goals in their opening match and confirmed the spot of last four after thrashing Sri Lanka by 14-0 goals in their second.

The boys in red and green emerged as group champions after beating Uzbekistan by 6-1 goals in their ultimate group match riding on Amirul Islam's brilliant hat-trick.

The final of the competition is slated to be held on January 12 at the same venue.










