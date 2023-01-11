Barishal clarify as to why Shakib gets into field

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Fortune Barishal, hogged the limelight again for exchanging heated words with umpires during their second game against Rangpur Riders at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Barishal appeared to keep it words by changing the captain match by match as Shakib replaced Mehidy Hasan Miraz for Tuesday's match.

But from what it was seen, he looked angry and discussed something with the umpires animatedly even before a ball was bowled in the second innings after Rangpur Riders were restricted to 158-7.

The Test and T20 skipper of Bangladesh had to be calmed down as he walked back half way with the umpire before he left for the dugout. He even was in bare foot when he entered into the ground.

Barishal management later clarified as to why the skipper got into the field.

Barishal sent Anamul Haque Bijoy and Chaturanga De Silva to open the innings but could not determine which bowler was coming first, which created confusion, according to their manager Sazzad Ahmed Shipon.

"According to the rules, the batting side takes decision who will take strike after seeing who will bowl," Shipon stated in a media release.

"After seeing Sheikh Mahedi come in to bowl, Shakib wanted Bijoy to take strike instead of Chaturanga but the umpire wasn't allowing it. Shakib entered the field to discuss it," the manager was further quoted as saying in the media release.

Later left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan took the new ball and Chaturanga came to strike for the first ball. There is some confusion over whether Shakib breached any rules when entering the field.

According to an official of the BPL technical committee, a player can enter to the ground if the umpires permit and so it remains to be seen whether Shakib had done so during the ensuing chaos. BSS

















