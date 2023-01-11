

Miraz allrounds as Barishal register maiden win

FBs informed during their earlier game that they will change captain match by match and Miraz captained the FBs in their first game, which they lost to Sylhet Stickers by six wickets despite scoring 194 runs. Barishal think tank however, come out of their stance regarding captaincy and named Shakib as their regular skipper.

However, winning the toss in the afternoon, FBs invited RRs to bat first and restricted them on 158 for seven as Fortune skipper Shakib gave the side breakthrough in the very first ball of the game to sent Naim Sheikh to the sideline. RRs promoted Mahedi Hasan in the batting order and sent at three, who also failed to impress and went on six. Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza was also too quick to depart on two as Riders had been struggling losing three wickets to manage 41 runs.

Rony Talukdar was looking good but missed his 2nd fifty of the event for 10 runs who faced 28 balls to score 40 with five boundaries and one over boundary. Skipper Nurul Hasan Sohan (12), Englishman Benny Howell (5) and Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (1) also failed to stand against FBs spin attack as they were about to fall in a disaster. Later on, Pakistani veteran Shoaib Malik 's 54 off 36 with five boundaries and couple of over boundaries alongside Robiul Haque's cameo for 18 off 15 helped FBs to post a decent total.

Mehidy Miraz and Chaturanga de Silva shared two wickets each while Shakib, Ebadot Hossain and Karim Janat shared the rest equally among them.

Needing 159, Barishal reached the winning post with six wickets at hand and four balls to go despite another Shakib controversy before the game. FBs opener Chaturanga de Silva went to take strike as Anamul Haque Bijoy remained at non-striker end, looking which RRs skipper Sohan decided to change his bowler and brought right arm off-break Mahedi in action instead of left-arm orthodox Rakibul Hasan. After which, Shakib instructed Chaturanga to go non-striker's end but umpires didn't permit. Shakib became fiery and came in the centre as well as engage in spat with the umpires. Finally, Rakibul returned with the ball and Chaturanga took the strike but sustained three balls only to score one run.

Bijoy got out on 15, which sent Barishal on danger but 84-run 3rd wicket partnership between Ibrahim Zardan and Miraz reversed the scenario. Zardan piled up 52 and Miraz 43 runs. Iftikhar Ahmed (25) and Karim Janat (21) wrap up the game remaining undivided. Surprisingly, Shakib and Mahmudullah didn't come to bat.

Raza took two wickets as Rakibul Hasan and Robiul Haque shared the rest.

Miraz adjudged the player of the match for his 43 runs off 29 ball's alongside two wickets for 21 runs.











