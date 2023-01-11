Video
Wednesday, 11 January, 2023
Foreign News

'Heavy, bloody  battles' in Ukraine's Soledar: Wagner boss

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023

MOSCOW, Jan 10: Russian mercenary group Wagner said on Tuesday it was fighting "heavy, bloody battles" for control of the town of Soledar as part of Russia's months-long offensive to capture Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
"On the western outskirts of Soledar there are heavy bloody battles. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are honourably defending the territory of Soledar," Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said on social media.
The Kremlin-linked businessman, who has been hit with Western sanctions, also dismissed allegations that Ukrainian forces were deserting front lines en masse in Soledar.
"Let's be honest with ourselves. The Ukrainian army is bravely fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar. Reports of their mass desertion are not true," Prigozhin said, cited by his press office on Telegram.
Soledar is around 15 kilometres (nine miles) from the war-battered city of Bakhmut, which has become the focus of fighting in recent months.
The capture of Bakhmut -- a city with a pre-war population of 70,000 -- is now one of Moscow's main military objectives almost a year into its Ukraine mission.    AFP



