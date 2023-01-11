Video
Iran to \'firmly punish\' hijab violators

Iran executions amount to 'state sanctioned killing': UN rights chief

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Iran to 'firmly punish' hijab violatorsGENEVA, Jan 10: The UN human rights chief said that the death penalty was being weaponised by Iran's government to strike fear into the population and stamp out dissent, saying the executions amounted to "state sanctioned killing".
"The weaponisation of criminal procedures to punish people for exercising their basic rights - such as those participating in or organising demonstrations - amounts to state sanctioned killing," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said, adding that the executions violated international human rights law.
Iran hanged two men on Saturday for allegedly killing a member of the security forces during nationwide protests and more have since been sentenced to death. The UN Human Rights office has received information that two further executions are imminent, the statement said.
Turk said in a statement that there were numerous violations of due process and fair trial in the cases including the application of vaguely worded criminal provisions, denial of access to a lawyer of choice, forced confession under torture and denial of a meaningful right of appeal.
One of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution, the protests have drawn support from Iranians in all walks of life and challenged the Islamic Republic's legitimacy by calling for the downfall of its rulers.
The start of executions, which have been condemned by a growing number of countries, has coincided with a slowdown in the protests.
Meanwhile, Iran's judiciary has ordered police to "firmly punish" people who violate the country's hijab law, a news agency reported Tuesday, after nearly four months of deadly protests against the measures.
Demonstrations have swept Iran since the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old ethnic Kurd, after her arrest in Tehran for allegedly failing to adhere to the law.
Since the outbreak of the protests, the morality police unit charged with enforcing the hijab rules has been less visible and women have taken to the streets without mandatory headscarves.
But authorities signalled less tolerance since the start of the year, with police warning that women must wear headscarves even in cars.
On Tuesday, Mehr news agency reported that the prosecutor general had issued a directive in which "police were ordered to firmly punish any hijab violations".
"Courts must sentence the violators, as well as fine them, to additional penalties such as exile, bans on practising certain professions and closing workplaces," it quoted the judiciary as saying.
Iran has executed four people over the protests sparked by Amini's death in the custody of the morality police. Another 13 have been sentenced to death, and six have been granted retrials.
Authorities say hundreds of people, including security personnel, have been killed and thousands arrested in connection with the protests, which they generally describe as "riots".
In recent weeks the judiciary has closed several cafes and restaurants for serving bare-headed women.
    REUTERS, AFP


