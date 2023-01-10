Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Tale of a triumphant homecoming

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107

Tale of a triumphant homecoming

Tale of a triumphant homecoming

51 years ago on this day, nation marked its second jubilant moment when Founder of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned home ending uncertain and tumultuous days in a Pakistan prison. In the history of homecomings of political leaders, this was perhaps the most illustrious one of the 20th century.

An ocean of people crowding the entire capital was waiting for the great leader as he landed in the soil of Independent Bangladesh.

To cut a long story short, 10th January 1972 witnessed the majestic and gigantic expression of devotion of a people for its leader.

However, for those who did not live through those moments - it will be difficult, perhaps impossible to understand the almost hypnotising impact of a leader - who had so captivated our hearts and minds that our independence felt incomplete without him. Thus, his return was essential to our dream of Sonar Bangla.

Recalling Bangabandhu�s 10 January Race Course Ground speech, he said � � From today my request, my command, my order, as a brother�not as a leader, nor as the president or the prime minister, I am your brother, you are my brothers. Our independence will be futile if the people of my Bengal are not properly fed. Our independence will not be fulfilled if the mothers and sisters of this country do not get clothes for protecting their modesty. Our independence will not be fulfilled if the people of this country, the youth, do not find employment.�

Needs be mentioned, there was no written speech in Bangabandhu�s hand in the Race Course Ground but he specified all necessary guidelines to run the independent state in his 10 January speech. It was another taste of freedom for Bengalis after getting their beloved leader Bangabandhu in the newly-liberated soil.

We believe it is time to take Bangladesh forward in the light of this nation-rebuilding spirit.

Bangabandhu took oath as the country's prime minister on January 12, 1972, and immediately started working to rebuild his war-ravaged country into a prosperous, democratic nation with a non-communal spirit.

Sadly enough, his mission to build his dream Sonar Bangla was cut short in the dark hours of 15 August, 1975 when he was brutally assassinated in the hands of reckless and misguided military officers.

However, once more, we recall this day�s glory with which he came back home. And home was the country which he provided distinguished and purposeful leadership to, preparing it for the gigantic struggle for independence. Seventy five million Bengalis waged a war in his name. They won the war since Mujib was their inspiration.

Today, we celebrate history. And today�s history will always remain linked to Bangabandhu�s memorable homecoming.


 

   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tale of a triumphant homecoming
Sweeping cold waves paralyses life
Clean the air
Quantum jump in road crash casualties
Out in the cold
Police must act up to PM’s advice
Ensuring workplace safety a big challenge
New export facilitation fund promising


Latest News
Vatican opens inquiry into teen missing for 40 years
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft