

Tale of a triumphant homecoming



An ocean of people crowding the entire capital was waiting for the great leader as he landed in the soil of Independent Bangladesh.



To cut a long story short, 10th January 1972 witnessed the majestic and gigantic expression of devotion of a people for its leader.



However, for those who did not live through those moments - it will be difficult, perhaps impossible to understand the almost hypnotising impact of a leader - who had so captivated our hearts and minds that our independence felt incomplete without him. Thus, his return was essential to our dream of Sonar Bangla.



Recalling Bangabandhu�s 10 January Race Course Ground speech, he said � � From today my request, my command, my order, as a brother�not as a leader, nor as the president or the prime minister, I am your brother, you are my brothers. Our independence will be futile if the people of my Bengal are not properly fed. Our independence will not be fulfilled if the mothers and sisters of this country do not get clothes for protecting their modesty. Our independence will not be fulfilled if the people of this country, the youth, do not find employment.�



Needs be mentioned, there was no written speech in Bangabandhu�s hand in the Race Course Ground but he specified all necessary guidelines to run the independent state in his 10 January speech. It was another taste of freedom for Bengalis after getting their beloved leader Bangabandhu in the newly-liberated soil.



We believe it is time to take Bangladesh forward in the light of this nation-rebuilding spirit.



Bangabandhu took oath as the country's prime minister on January 12, 1972, and immediately started working to rebuild his war-ravaged country into a prosperous, democratic nation with a non-communal spirit.



Sadly enough, his mission to build his dream Sonar Bangla was cut short in the dark hours of 15 August, 1975 when he was brutally assassinated in the hands of reckless and misguided military officers.



However, once more, we recall this day�s glory with which he came back home. And home was the country which he provided distinguished and purposeful leadership to, preparing it for the gigantic struggle for independence. Seventy five million Bengalis waged a war in his name. They won the war since Mujib was their inspiration.



Today, we celebrate history. And today�s history will always remain linked to Bangabandhu�s memorable homecoming.













51 years ago on this day, nation marked its second jubilant moment when Founder of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned home ending uncertain and tumultuous days in a Pakistan prison. In the history of homecomings of political leaders, this was perhaps the most illustrious one of the 20th century.An ocean of people crowding the entire capital was waiting for the great leader as he landed in the soil of Independent Bangladesh.To cut a long story short, 10th January 1972 witnessed the majestic and gigantic expression of devotion of a people for its leader.However, for those who did not live through those moments - it will be difficult, perhaps impossible to understand the almost hypnotising impact of a leader - who had so captivated our hearts and minds that our independence felt incomplete without him. Thus, his return was essential to our dream of Sonar Bangla.Recalling Bangabandhu�s 10 January Race Course Ground speech, he said � � From today my request, my command, my order, as a brother�not as a leader, nor as the president or the prime minister, I am your brother, you are my brothers. Our independence will be futile if the people of my Bengal are not properly fed. Our independence will not be fulfilled if the mothers and sisters of this country do not get clothes for protecting their modesty. Our independence will not be fulfilled if the people of this country, the youth, do not find employment.�Needs be mentioned, there was no written speech in Bangabandhu�s hand in the Race Course Ground but he specified all necessary guidelines to run the independent state in his 10 January speech. It was another taste of freedom for Bengalis after getting their beloved leader Bangabandhu in the newly-liberated soil.We believe it is time to take Bangladesh forward in the light of this nation-rebuilding spirit.Bangabandhu took oath as the country's prime minister on January 12, 1972, and immediately started working to rebuild his war-ravaged country into a prosperous, democratic nation with a non-communal spirit.Sadly enough, his mission to build his dream Sonar Bangla was cut short in the dark hours of 15 August, 1975 when he was brutally assassinated in the hands of reckless and misguided military officers.However, once more, we recall this day�s glory with which he came back home. And home was the country which he provided distinguished and purposeful leadership to, preparing it for the gigantic struggle for independence. Seventy five million Bengalis waged a war in his name. They won the war since Mujib was their inspiration.Today, we celebrate history. And today�s history will always remain linked to Bangabandhu�s memorable homecoming.