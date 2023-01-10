Video
Stop poaching migratory birds

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

Dear Sir
Every winter hundreds of migratory bird species come to Bangladesh. As I live in a village, I'm fortunate to watch those birds flying and frolicking in the water. At the same time, to my great disappointment, I often witness that some people kill these birds and sell in the market.

There is a law that prohibits killing wild animals and birds. As the law is not used effectively, this heinous practice of poaching continues and does not seem to cease in near future. The authorities must take steps so that this illegal poaching comes to an end.

Sarah Monir
Khilgaon, Dhaka



Stop poaching migratory birds
