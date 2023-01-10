

10 January is a landmark moment for Bengali nation



General elections were held in 1970. Despite the absolute majority of the Awami League under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, General Yahya Khan, another dictator, suddenly announced the suspension of the session of the National Parliament by wasting time and using various excuses to hand over power. At this the entire nation was enraged and at the behest of Bangabandhu. The peaceful non-cooperation movement began on March 7, 1971, when Bangabandhu gave a historic speech in the presence of a million people at the Race Course Maidan, which was a strategic advance message to the nation to prepare to participate in the liberation war. On March 25, 1971, a barbaric Pakistani invasion force swooped on the unarmed Bengali nation in the name of Operation Searchlight.

BangabandhuBagali declared independence in the early hours of 26 March 1971 as the only legitimate leader of the nation and immediately after the declaration he was arrested by the Pakistani junta from his residence No. 32 and taken to West Pakistan and imprisoned. In the absence of Bangabandhu, the Mujibnagar government was formed under his instructions and under his leadership, this government led the 9-month liberation war. On December 16, 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers including General Niazi surrendered at the Race Course Maidan in the joint attack of the Liberation Army and the Indian allied forces.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was actively involved in the creation of India and Pakistan in 1947, starting with the movement for British independence in the subcontinent. His dream and hope will be economic, social and cultural liberation of Bengali in a state called Pakistan. But his dreams and hopes stumbled within a few days of the creation of Pakistan. A despondent Sheikh Mujib realized that the liberation of Bengali was never possible under Pakistani colonial rule. He dreamed of a new core - an independent and sovereign state can only bring total emancipation and emancipation of the Bengali nation. Since then, his indomitable struggle to realize this dream began. 23 years of torture, oppression, oppression under the dictators of Pakistan, nothing could stop him from realizing his dream. Uniquely brave Sheikh Mujib in 1966 made a historic 6-point proposal to the dictator General Ayub Khan government in 1966. These 6 points are actually 1 point ig freedom. As a result, the blood-eyed dictator Ayub Khan sent him to prison as accused No. 1 in the so-called Agartala conspiracy case. He was able to transmit his dream to the hearts of the Bengali nation. And so the Bengali nation erupted in outrage for his release, and the popular uprising of 1969 was created. As a result, the Pakistani dictator was forced to release him unconditionally from the conspiracy case. He was conferred the title of Bangabandhu on 23 February 1969 in front of millions of people at the then Race Course Maidan (now SuhrawardyUdyan). He is a friend of Bengali and Bengalis and also a devotee of Bengalis.General elections were held in 1970. Despite the absolute majority of the Awami League under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib, General Yahya Khan, another dictator, suddenly announced the suspension of the session of the National Parliament by wasting time and using various excuses to hand over power. At this the entire nation was enraged and at the behest of Bangabandhu. The peaceful non-cooperation movement began on March 7, 1971, when Bangabandhu gave a historic speech in the presence of a million people at the Race Course Maidan, which was a strategic advance message to the nation to prepare to participate in the liberation war. On March 25, 1971, a barbaric Pakistani invasion force swooped on the unarmed Bengali nation in the name of Operation Searchlight.BangabandhuBagali declared independence in the early hours of 26 March 1971 as the only legitimate leader of the nation and immediately after the declaration he was arrested by the Pakistani junta from his residence No. 32 and taken to West Pakistan and imprisoned. In the absence of Bangabandhu, the Mujibnagar government was formed under his instructions and under his leadership, this government led the 9-month liberation war. On December 16, 1971, 93,000 Pakistani soldiers including General Niazi surrendered at the Race Course Maidan in the joint attack of the Liberation Army and the Indian allied forces.The desired subject is achieved. The entire Bengali nation was excited and tearful with the joy of victory, but in a moment, the nation realized that this joy of freedom and victory could not give full satisfaction to their hearts. Because until then, the love of parents, the friend of Bengal and Bengalis, the only friend of Bengalis, the great hero of independence and victory, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was imprisoned in Pakistani prisons. This freedom is meaningless until those heroes of freedom come to the ranks of the nation. Ah, wait with anxiety and anxiety, when will Mahanayaka's turn finally appear before the nation at that awaited moment. In the unique role of the then Prime Minister of India Mrs. Indira Gandhi in the special core of world leaders, the Pakistani dictator Bangabandhu was forced to be released on January 8, 1972 and after being released, he returned to his independent sovereign Bangladesh on January 10, 1972 from London and Delhi. Therefore, officially, 10th January is the homecoming day of the father of the nation to the Bengali nation" - as it is always true, it is also undeniable that this return is "the day of achieving the perfection of freedom and expansion". 10th January is a very significant day in the life of the Bengali nation. Therefore, the entire Bengali nation is As it was united in the war of liberation - in the same way the present unna people of Bangladesh do not multiply in any way, so that the entire nation will be united again for Bangabandhu's daughter leader Sheikh Hasina on January 10, let this be the nation's firm pledge. May the Bengali live forever on January 10. Joy Bangla.- M Abdus Sobhan, Former Vice Chancellor, University of Rajshai