

Can we prohibit mobile phone usage while driving?



The 21st century is associated with advanced technology, precisely information technology improvement. Many sectors have seen positive changes due to the advancements in communication via mobile phones. Because they greatly facilitate successful communication, cell phones are an essential device in today's world. Businesses and organizations have improved performance due to efficient and effective communication. The cell phone has become an integral part of our daily lives. It is hard to imagine a life without it. Our lives have been made easier by cell phones. But research shows that cell phone use is dangerous. While cell phones are convenient, they can also make our lives more difficult. However, people who use them while driving expose themselves to dangers. Cell phones offer many benefits, but they also have a host of problems. One example is the possibility that cell phones can increase crime and accidents.



Many blame cell phones for the recent rise in road accident deaths. Others argue that other factors, such as poor weather and drunk driving, are to blame. It is also worth noting that these accidents cost the governments a lot each year. Because of the insufficient information regarding mishaps relating to the utility of the cell phone, it is difficult to determine the heightened danger; this is because, in Dhaka and most other cities, the existence of or use of a mobile on a bus/truck needs to be documented. It is, therefore, imperative to create better road usage tools that ensure responsible road usage. These mechanisms will encourage responsible road usage, reducing the accidents caused by poor road usage.



Commonly, legislation prohibiting using a cell phone while driving will encounter much resistance from people worldwide. People who believe it is not an offense to simultaneously move and use a cell phone while driving are likely to be the most resistant, contrary to numerous research on road accident causes. These researches show that cell phone use while driving significantly contributes to rising road accidents. These studies show that driving while using a mobile phone can disrupt a person's ability to concentrate and make it difficult for them to respond effectively in emergencies. The use of a mobile phone while driving causes a significant increase in accidents for both the driver and others. It is believed that using a mobile phone while driving can cause impairments in the driver's control and reduce the driver's awareness about the road. Two main factors contribute to road driving accidents: mental distractors and physical distractors.



Drivers who take one hand off the wheel to use their mobile phones can cause physical distraction. Drivers may occasionally take their eyes off the road while dialing or picking up their phones. Mental disruption is when multiple mental activities are performed simultaneously; This can lead to lower performance than if only one task was completed; this is because attention is often split between the activities, and they compete for the same mind processes�drivers who use their cell phones while driving intends to operate and maintain the conversation. The driver will also need to control the vehicle and make sure that they react to changing traffic conditions; this is challenging. These disruptions increase accidents for drivers who use their phones while driving.



Despite the claims that driving while using a mobile phone is more dangerous than driving, road accidents are most often caused by bad weather and overspeeding also. Despite numerous programs worldwide to raise awareness about speeding, the leading cause of road accidents is still speeding. Unfortunately, there is little that has been accomplished. Although speed limits differ in each country, one rule applies: the faster you drive, the more likely you are to be involved in an accident or other road users.



Road accidents are often caused by bad weather. Because of the slippery roads and blurred vision, bad weather like rain or fog can lead to accidents. These conditions are difficult to control, so drivers should be extra cautious�high blood alcohol levels or drunk driving contribute to increased road accident risks. Drinking alcohol or using drugs can reduce the body's ability to react, which can make an individual more aggressive.

Drunk drivers are known to be more aggressive and may drive too close to other vehicles or apply the brakes with force. Drunkards can also be reckless and not see their actions' consequences. Driving while under the influence of alcohol is against the law. Road accidents are also caused by sleepiness. So, the rise in road accidents can't only be attributed to the increased use of mobile phones while driving. Other factors also contribute to road accidents, which is more than just the increased use of mobile phones while driving. Other factors contributing to accidents include speeding, drunk driving, and sleepiness. However, it does not mean that driving while using a mobile phone is not a problem. Drivers should consider all factors that can increase the risk of a road accident and take responsibility to protect their lives and those of pedestrians. These safety precautions will save many lives and help our country avoid the enormous costs of road accidents.

A person's life is something that can never be replaced. Similar injuries can't be reversed once they happen. A mere device should not cause the loss of life or impairment to a person's ability to function; this is difficult to comprehend when you consider the psychological and sociological losses suffered by the casualty, their families, or those associated with them. Consider the victims of the loss of loved ones and the children left homeless due to their breadwinner's death in an accident involving cell phone destruction. In an attempt to care for these victims, the government's health and social budget have been put under pressure.





- Yasir Monon, Faculty, Department of English, Fareast International University

















