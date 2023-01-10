

Bangabandhu's efforts to re-build a war-torn Bangladesh





First of all, Bangabandhu emphasized maintaining the non-aligned position, gaining the recognition of most of the countries in the world as soon as possible, and gaining membership in various international organizations. Bangabandhu aimed to make Bangladesh stand first in the international arena. In just three and a half years of his rule, the Father of the Nation has given Bangladesh the recognition of 121 countries and membership in 36 international organizations, including the United Nations.



At the beginning of the constitution, the basis of the political and economic system of Bangladesh will be Bengali nationalism, democracy, socialism, and secularism. The election manifesto of 1970 stated that socialist development and change should be brought into the economy of the country. Economists explained that it was the way to develop the country's economy through poverty alleviation and inequality elimination and planned development measures.



Thoughts and instructions of Bangabandhu for overall development of the country are described in the second part of the constitution including development of local governance institutions, and participation of women in national life. On 12 January Bangabandhu took over as Prime Minister under the Provisional Constitution and formed a new cabinet. Since Bangabandhu's historic speech on March 7, the whole country, including all government and non-government organizations in the then East Pakistan, has been following Bangabandhu's orders and the Bengali part of the army is waiting for Bangabandhu's orders.



In the nine months of the liberation war, the transport system was almost destroyed. As a result, the post-liberation economy almost stopped the import and distribution of food grains, raw materials used in industry, agricultural products, and daily necessities. In such a situation, Bangabandhu took the initiative to compensate for all kinds of facilities in the port, development of shipping, and other areas with utmost importance in the reconstruction work and gave importance to the commencement of civil aviation.



He also attached great importance to building various scientific institutions. Bangabandhu established the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission in 1973 with the idea of helping various sectors of the national economy including public health, food, agriculture, education, and industry through the peaceful use of nuclear energy. This institute is currently the largest science research institute in the country. At the same time, he formed the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR). He started building houses for the people affected by the liberation war. He wanted not a single person in his country to be homeless. So he focused on housing, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.



In just three and a half years, Bangladesh has left a strong policy, plan, and infrastructure in all areas of health care and medicine. During the War of Independence and in 1972, three consecutive crop production was affected and there was a food shortage in the country. Many food aids are available from India and other developed countries. The UN Secretary-General called for 1 million tons of aid, food aid to the affected people and returnees through grants from the Japanese government and some barter agreements and rationing at various levels. Bangladesh became a member of the two organizations in August 1972 and the foreign exchange and gold needed in this regard were donated by Canada and Sweden. Earlier, the Indian government set aside some foreign currency as loans.



Reconstruction and reconstruction work was described in the budget of 62-63. Many friendly countries helped Bangabandhu in this reconstruction, which did not need to be paid for. These donors included India, Russia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Bangabandhu's goal was to achieve self-sufficiency in food production as soon as possible. Besides, in the budget of 1972-73, importance was given to the education sector after rehabilitation. Bangabandhu's thought and effort to build the state's economic structure was to alleviate the suffering of the poor people of Bengal and provide food, clothing, education, health, and employment to all.



On 19 February 1974, Bangabandhu, in line with the national aspirations, formed the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy to make Bangladesh an art-cultured creative humanitarian Bangladesh and enrich it by preserving the thousand-year-old culture and heritage of Bengalis. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is the only national institution for the development of art and culture in Bangladesh. In his speech on 17 January 1974, Bangabandhu declared war on corruption. He said the future of the nation would be bleak if effective resistance against corruption could not be built. Describing the corrupt, bribe-takers, smugglers, hoarders, black marketers, and profiteers as enemies of the society and the state, Bangabandhu said that if the national life could not be cleansed by punishing them, the two eras of Awami League would be abandoned.

The writer is a columnist and a researcher















Bangabandhu was released from prison in Pakistan on 8 January 1972 and left for London on 9 January. On the morning of January 10, Bangabandhu made a short stop in Delhi and left for Dhaka. The plane touched down at Tejgaon Airport at 3 pm. From there, it took Bangabandhu two and a half hours to reach the historic racecourse ground through the love and affection of millions of Bengalis. Bangabandhu reached home at 7 pm out of millions of people on the racecourse. After such a long journey, long formality, public meeting, exchange of emotions, and tears, from 11 January, Bangabandhu started running the country without a moment's delay, ignoring all the fatigue and emotions. On the same day, twice met with the cabinet, and many important decisions were taken, including the drafting of the constitution.First of all, Bangabandhu emphasized maintaining the non-aligned position, gaining the recognition of most of the countries in the world as soon as possible, and gaining membership in various international organizations. Bangabandhu aimed to make Bangladesh stand first in the international arena. In just three and a half years of his rule, the Father of the Nation has given Bangladesh the recognition of 121 countries and membership in 36 international organizations, including the United Nations.At the beginning of the constitution, the basis of the political and economic system of Bangladesh will be Bengali nationalism, democracy, socialism, and secularism. The election manifesto of 1970 stated that socialist development and change should be brought into the economy of the country. Economists explained that it was the way to develop the country's economy through poverty alleviation and inequality elimination and planned development measures.Thoughts and instructions of Bangabandhu for overall development of the country are described in the second part of the constitution including development of local governance institutions, and participation of women in national life. On 12 January Bangabandhu took over as Prime Minister under the Provisional Constitution and formed a new cabinet. Since Bangabandhu's historic speech on March 7, the whole country, including all government and non-government organizations in the then East Pakistan, has been following Bangabandhu's orders and the Bengali part of the army is waiting for Bangabandhu's orders.In the nine months of the liberation war, the transport system was almost destroyed. As a result, the post-liberation economy almost stopped the import and distribution of food grains, raw materials used in industry, agricultural products, and daily necessities. In such a situation, Bangabandhu took the initiative to compensate for all kinds of facilities in the port, development of shipping, and other areas with utmost importance in the reconstruction work and gave importance to the commencement of civil aviation.He also attached great importance to building various scientific institutions. Bangabandhu established the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission in 1973 with the idea of helping various sectors of the national economy including public health, food, agriculture, education, and industry through the peaceful use of nuclear energy. This institute is currently the largest science research institute in the country. At the same time, he formed the Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR). He started building houses for the people affected by the liberation war. He wanted not a single person in his country to be homeless. So he focused on housing, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.In just three and a half years, Bangladesh has left a strong policy, plan, and infrastructure in all areas of health care and medicine. During the War of Independence and in 1972, three consecutive crop production was affected and there was a food shortage in the country. Many food aids are available from India and other developed countries. The UN Secretary-General called for 1 million tons of aid, food aid to the affected people and returnees through grants from the Japanese government and some barter agreements and rationing at various levels. Bangladesh became a member of the two organizations in August 1972 and the foreign exchange and gold needed in this regard were donated by Canada and Sweden. Earlier, the Indian government set aside some foreign currency as loans.Reconstruction and reconstruction work was described in the budget of 62-63. Many friendly countries helped Bangabandhu in this reconstruction, which did not need to be paid for. These donors included India, Russia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands. Bangabandhu's goal was to achieve self-sufficiency in food production as soon as possible. Besides, in the budget of 1972-73, importance was given to the education sector after rehabilitation. Bangabandhu's thought and effort to build the state's economic structure was to alleviate the suffering of the poor people of Bengal and provide food, clothing, education, health, and employment to all.On 19 February 1974, Bangabandhu, in line with the national aspirations, formed the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy to make Bangladesh an art-cultured creative humanitarian Bangladesh and enrich it by preserving the thousand-year-old culture and heritage of Bengalis. Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy is the only national institution for the development of art and culture in Bangladesh. In his speech on 17 January 1974, Bangabandhu declared war on corruption. He said the future of the nation would be bleak if effective resistance against corruption could not be built. Describing the corrupt, bribe-takers, smugglers, hoarders, black marketers, and profiteers as enemies of the society and the state, Bangabandhu said that if the national life could not be cleansed by punishing them, the two eras of Awami League would be abandoned.The writer is a columnist and a researcher