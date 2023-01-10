Russian shipment for BD nuclear plant docks at India's Haldia port

Jan 9: India has come to Bangladesh's rescue by allowing shipment from Russia for Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) to dock at Haldia port amid the Sheikh Hasina government's apprehensions regarding receiving a sanctioned Russian ship following American restrictions.

The consignment, which had to be turned away from Bangladesh, may be sent to its destination by road from India, said officials. India is assisting Bangladesh in constructing the NPP under the India-Russia partnership for projects in third countries.

The Russian ship, instead of returning, hovered in the Bay of Bengal since late December.

All Indian ports are open to Russia-flagged vessels and India has been accepting consignments from Russia over the past year, with bilateral trade surging 300%.

The Russian-flagged ship arrived at Bangladesh's Mongla port at the end of December 2022 with goods destined for the Rooppur NPP, Mongla Port Authority Secretary Kalachand Singh told media in Dhaka.

"We have learned that the cargo from the vessel can be unloaded at the Haldia port in India's West Bengal. From there, another vessel could carry the consignment for the Rooppur power plant," said Singh.

Sadhan Kumar, operations officer of Khulna Conveyor Shipping Lines, told Bangladeshi media, "In the past shipments for Rooppur NPP were delivered by Russian and neutral, foreign-flagged, vessels at the Mongla port. After the unloading of the cargoes at the port, they would be taken to Rooppur." The Economic Times (India)

