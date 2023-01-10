DSE ends mixed, CSE declines on selling pressure

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) fell on Monday as the dominant small investors continued to sell their shares mainly of IT sector.

At the end of day's trading, the benchmark DSEX index lost 0.76 points or 0.01 percent to settle at 6,191, falling for the second consecutive day.

However, the Shariah-based DSES index advanced 0.35 points or 0.02 percent to 1,352 while the blue-chip index DS30 also added 0.27 points or 0.01 percent to 2,191.

The DSE turnover rose to Tk 334 crore and from the turnover of Tk 284 crore on Sunday. Of the issues traded, 32 advanced, 131 declined, and 164 remained unchanged.

On this day, the share price of Pragti Life Insurance has decreased the most. The closing price of Pragati Life Insurance was Tk 134.80 on the previous working day on Sunday. After trading on Monday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 128.20. The share price of the company fell by Tk 6.60 or 4.89 per cent.

Other top losers on DSE include Popular Life Insurance 2.71 per cent, Fareast Life Insurance 2.29 per cent, Premier Bank 2.23 per cent, Thanthi Life Insurance 1.46 per cent, Sonali Life Insurance 1.43 per cent, Bangladesh National Insurance declined by 1.36 per cent, Bata Sue by 1.14 per cent, Hamid Fabrics by 1 per cent and Eastern Lubricants by 0.99 per cent.

Gemini Sea Food's share price has increased the most on this day. The closing price of Gemini Seafood on Sunday was Tk 343.30 on the previous working day. After trading on Monday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 362.50. The share price of the company increased by Tk 19.20 or 5.59 per cent.

Another stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall price index CASPI decreased by 4 points. Tk 7.82 crore has been traded in the market. 27 of the 148 institutions participating in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 45 has decreased and the price of 76 has remained unchanged.











