Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 January, 2023, 7:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE firm to invest  $2.7 million in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 10 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Business Correspondent

UAE firm to invest  $2.7 million in Bangladesh

UAE firm to invest  $2.7 million in Bangladesh

The Essential FZC LLC of the United Arab Emirates will invest 10 million Dirham ($2.7 million), as an initial investment in a dedicated project of Cityscape International Ltd towards promotion of its newly introduced Happiness Concept under the brand Cityscape Lifestyle for searching, finding, and gripping happiness.
A formal MoU signing was held in this regard at Westin Hotel, Palm Jumairah, Dubai, recently. Chairman of The Essential FZC LLC Mr. Mohamed Murad and Managing Director of Cityscape International Mr. NahidSarwar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. The Essential FZC LLC handed over their investment cheque to Cityscape International Ltd, says a press release.
The Chairman of The Essential FZC LLC Mohamed Murad said, "This collaboration will create an opportunity for both the countries to provide technological support and investment in Green Business Development." Cityscape MD Mr. NahidSarwar said, "I am positive this partnership will boost the entire image of Bangladesh in a wider aspect of development private sectors initiatives."
Cityscape International Ltd is a leading Green Business concern recognized for its intelligent green construction, eco-resort, health and wellness, education, and climate based innovation making a difference in the communities. The Essential FZC LLC is a private company of United Arab Emirates that supports new digital technologies and business models that provide integrated solutions and services for a variety of industries including employment and trading.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian shipment for BD nuclear plant docks at India's Haldia port
DSE ends mixed, CSE declines on selling pressure
SBAC Bank signs deal with BB
UAE firm to invest  $2.7 million in Bangladesh
Metro rail uses electrical and mechanical system installed by L&T
Govt framing policy to appoint MDs, senior posts at SCBs
BD, India unlikely to cut food subsidy as elections near: Moody's
Over 200 British firms invest $ 2.5 billion in BD


Latest News
Vatican opens inquiry into teen missing for 40 years
Tomal, Mamun elected CRAB president, general secretary
3 motorcycle riders killed being crashed by truck in Rajshahi
Health DG gets two years’ extension
Far-right and far-left side with BNP to unseat govt: PM
Barishal register first victory after an eventful BPL game
Project to buy EVMs would be approved soon: Mannan
Govt gives Tk 5,200cr subsidies to provide essentials thru' TCB
3 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Bangladesh reports 21 Covid cases
Most Read News
US-Bangla to add 'wide-body Airbus A-330' in its fleet
Trial proceeding against Pori Moni suspended for 6-month
Mercury drops to 7°C in Panchagarh's Tentulia
Recent trend in US-Bangladesh relations
WASA MD's 14 houses in US: HC seeks probe progress report
Usman ton powers Chattogram to nine-wicket win over Khulna
Bangladesh registers 17 Covid cases
Cargo vessel runs aground in Suez Canal: Norwegian shipowner
Fakhrul takes fresh vow to intensify anti-govt movement
Child killed in sleep as truck ploughs into house
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft