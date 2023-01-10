

UAE firm to invest $2.7 million in Bangladesh

A formal MoU signing was held in this regard at Westin Hotel, Palm Jumairah, Dubai, recently. Chairman of The Essential FZC LLC Mr. Mohamed Murad and Managing Director of Cityscape International Mr. NahidSarwar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations. The Essential FZC LLC handed over their investment cheque to Cityscape International Ltd, says a press release.

The Chairman of The Essential FZC LLC Mohamed Murad said, "This collaboration will create an opportunity for both the countries to provide technological support and investment in Green Business Development." Cityscape MD Mr. NahidSarwar said, "I am positive this partnership will boost the entire image of Bangladesh in a wider aspect of development private sectors initiatives."

Cityscape International Ltd is a leading Green Business concern recognized for its intelligent green construction, eco-resort, health and wellness, education, and climate based innovation making a difference in the communities. The Essential FZC LLC is a private company of United Arab Emirates that supports new digital technologies and business models that provide integrated solutions and services for a variety of industries including employment and trading.









